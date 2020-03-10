Parasomnia Treatment Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2018-2028 | Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Intas Pharmaceutical Ltd., Alpa Laboratories Ltd.

Parasomnia is a sleep disorder in which unwanted events occur while the patient is in sleep. It includes abnormal movements, behaviors or dreams. Also, it becomes difficult to sleep at night. The patient will have no memory of what has occurred. Parasomnia occurs in combination with sleep or stages of sleep. It includes various activities such as sleep-walking, sleep terrors, confusional arousals, sleep eating disorders, sleep paralysis, nightmares, sleep hallucinations, bed walking and sleep talking. Parasomnia treatments include medications, exercise, and therapies. Almost 18% of the population is affected by sleepwalking. The disease parasomnia is more common in children of 11 to 12 years of age than in adolescents and adults. Also, boys are expected to suffer more than the girls. However, it can occur due to genetic tendency also. The disease is prevailing between the ages 8 to 12 year but can continue into adulthood. Also, good sleep routines and avoiding sleep deprivation will help in reducing the prevalence of events and help in parasomnia treatment.

Parasomnia Treatment: Drivers and Restraints

Parasomnia Treatment is increasing due to increase in lifestyle changes such as anxiety, depression, and alcohol and drug abuse. According to the Cleveland Clinic organization the sleep disorder, may run in families, and can occur in up to 3% of adults. Consumption of alcohol and strong emotional tension can increase the incidence of night terrors among adults. With the increasing awareness among patients and their parents parasomnia treatment can be treated. Parasomnia treatment along with right medications and reassurance, modification of sleep environment and cognitive therapy can prove to be effective. However if parasomnia treatment is not given at right time it can result in injury of the patient during sleep. Moreover with the rise in the healthcare expenditure and development of new drugs for the patients are driving the Parasomnia Treatment market. With its continued investment the parasomnia treatment market offers potential and holds a strong perception in future.

Parasomnia Treatment: Regional Outlook

North America is predicted to be the leading region in the global Parasomnia Treatment market followed by Europe, due to strict regulations for patient care and safety. As the disease occurs mostly in children. According to national sleep foundation 10% of Americans suffer from parasomnia. The Parasomnia treatment market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate due to change in the lifestyle. Also, various healthcare initiatives and plans by the government in the region are providing better healthcare facilities to the population which is further contributing to the growth of the Parasomnia Treatment. The availability of new drugs and R&D in regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America further are expected to spur the growth of the Parasomnia Treatment market during the forecast period.

Parasomnia Treatment Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players identified in the global Parasomnia Treatment Market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Intas Pharmaceutical Ltd., Alpa Laboratories Ltd., Svizera Healthcare, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., APOTEX INC, AUROBINDO PHARMA LTD, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Sandoz International GmbH, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Lupin Limited, Anuja Healthcare Limited, Pfizer Inc., Arbor Pharmaceuticals, LLC. and Cipla Limited among others. The companies are involved in partnerships for R&D in order to exploit maximum potential. Also, they are majorly focusing on strengthening the core skills of their product portfolio. The manufacturers are reviewing and making efforts by increasing the efficiency of drugs with their parasomnia treatment.