Paralleling Switchgear Market Analysis, Latest Developments, Size and Key Drivers Trends by 2023

Market Scenario

The global paralleling switchgear market is anticipated to garner a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2017-2023), Market Research Future (MRFR) unveils in a detailed report.

A paralleling switchgear is designed and manufactured to deliver full control of custom-configured power generation systems. A paralleling switchgear integrates all facets of metering, protection, communication and controls to deliver peak performance, system reliability and operating economy. Increasing share of distributed power generation, maturing and overloading of power grids, and investment in industrial, commercial and utilities sectors are the major factors driving the paralleling switchgear market during the forecast period. However, cost constraint and complexity in control system are predicted to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

Global Paralleling Switchgear Market: Segmental Analysis

The global paralleling switchgear market has been segmented based on voltage, application, end-use and region.

Based on voltage, the market is segmented into low voltage, and medium voltage.

By application, the market is segmented into prime, standby and peak shave.

Based on end-use, the market is segmented into commercial, industrial, utilities and others. The paralleling switchgear market is projected to have enormous developments over the forecast period owing to continuous technological advancement in energy sector tied with rising power demand.

The market is also likely to have huge expansion activities by global and well-established firms. Mergers and acquisition activities are anticipated to be seen during the forecast period with several contracts and agreements among the top EPC contractors and Governments across the globe.

Regional Frontiers

The global paralleling switchgear market is segmented into four prominent regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World.

Asia Pacific region is projected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This growth is accredited to industrialization & urbanization and upsurge in renewable power generation capacity in the region. Prominent countries such as China, Japan and India are propelling the paralleling switchgear market in the Asia Pacific region. North America and Europe held a considerable market share in 2016 and are anticipated to witness a stagnant growth over the forecast period. This growth is prominently attributed to a rise in conventional and non-conventional power plant. Also, industrialization has led to forming a productive market for the paralleling switchgear.

Industry Updates

June 2019: Russelectric is offering an emergency power system, which offers backup power during a utility power loss. The paralleling switchgear systems also provide manual backup capability, and redundant programmable logic controller (PLC) controls.

Competitive Dashboard

The top players operating in the global paralleling switchgear market comprises Caterpillar Inc. (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), Rolls-Royce (MTU Onsite Energy) (U.K.), Cummins Inc. (U.S.), Pioneer Power Solutions. (U.S.), Kohler Co. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE. (France), Regal Beloit Corporation (U.S.), Enercon Engineering, Inc. (U.S.), Advanced Power Technologies. (U.S.), Russelectric Inc. (U.S.), and Industrial Electric Mfg (U.S.).

