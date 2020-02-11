Paraffins Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Paraffins Market Research Report 2019” new report to its research database. The report spread across 92 pages with multiple tables and figures in it This report studies the global Paraffins market status and forecast, categorizes the global Paraffins market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
Paraffin wax is a white or colourless soft solid, derived from petroleum, coal or oil shale, that consists of a mixture of hydrocarbon molecules containing between twenty and forty carbon atoms.
Global paraffins market is expected to grow over the forecast period, owing to increasing application as a sizing agent within expanding construction and infrastructure industries in emerging nations. Increasing applications in cosmetics industry is also anticipated to augment product demand over coming years.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Blended Waxes
Micro Powsers
BASF
Clariant
ExxonMobil
Lubrizol
Marcus Oil and Chemical
Hexion
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, ,Italy ,Spain Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East and Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Fully refined
Semi refined
Scale
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Construction and infrastructure
Cosmetic
Internal olefins
Secondary alcohols
Sulphonates
Chlorinated paraffins
Oilfield chemicals
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Paraffins capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025);
Focuses on the key Paraffins manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
