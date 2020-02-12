PARACETAMOL MARKET: GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND OPPORTUNITY AND FORECAST 2018 TO 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Paracetamol Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023”reports to its database.

Paracetamol, also named acetaminophen, is an active ingredient in hundreds of over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription medicines. It relieves pain and fever. And, it is also combined with other active ingredients in medicines that treat allergy, cough, colds, flu, and sleeplessness.In prescription medicines, acetaminophen is found with other active ingredients to treat moderate to severe pain. Acetaminophen can cause serious liver damage if more than directed is used. +

Global Paracetamol market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Mallinckrodt

Anqiu Lu’an

Granules India

Zhejiang Kangle

Farmson

Hebei Jiheng

Novacyl

Anhui BBCA Likang

Anhui Fubore

SKPL

Atabay

Huzhou Konch

Changshu Huagang

Anhui Topsun

Sino Chemical

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Powder

Granules

By End-User / Application

Tablet Drug

Granules Drug

Oral Solution

Others

