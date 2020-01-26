Paper Towels Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Paper Towels Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 164 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A paper towel is an absorbent towel made from tissue paper instead of cloth. Unlike cloth towels, paper towels are disposable and intended to be used only once. Paper towels soak up water because they are loosely woven which enables water to travel between them, even against gravity (capillary effect). Paper towels can be individually packed (as stacks of folded towels or held coiled) or come in rolls. Paper towels have similar purposes to conventional towels, such as drying hands, wiping windows, dusting, and cleaning up spills.

The market for paper towel is fragmented with players such as Procter and Gamble (PandG), SCA, Georgia Pacific, Kimberly-Clark, Cascades, Kruger, MetsÃ¤ Tissue, Heng An, WEPA, Asaleo Care, CandS Paper, Essendant Inc (Boardwalk), Oasis Brands, Seventh Generation, and so on. Among them, Procter and Gamble (PandG) is the global leading supplier.

On the basis of type, the paper towel market is segmented into rolled paper towels, boxed paper towels, and multifold paper towel. The rolled paper towels segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2017.

End-users, included in this market are at home and away from home (AFH) usage. The at home application is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Paper Towels market will register a 4.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 15000 million by 2024, from US$ 12000 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Paper Towels business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Paper Towels market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Paper Towels value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Rolled Paper Towels

Boxed Paper Towels

Multifold Paper Towels

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

At Home

Away From Home (AFH)

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Procter and Gamble (PandG)

SCA

Georgia Pacific

Kimberly-Clark

Cascades

Kruger

MetsÃ¤ Tissue

Heng An

WEPA

Asaleo Care

CandS Paper

Essendant Inc (Boardwalk)

Oasis Brands

Seventh Generation

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Key questions answered in this comprehensive study – Global Paper Towels Market Growth 2019-2024

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Global Paper Towels Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Global Paper Towels Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Paper Towels Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Paper Towels Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Paper Towels market?

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Paper Towels consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Paper Towels market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Paper Towels manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Paper Towels with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Paper Towels submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

