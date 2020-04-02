Paper Dye Market To Expand At 6.0% Cagr Till 2023-End Due To Rising Awareness About Its Benefits To Powder And Liquid

Paper Dye Market

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global Paper Dye market: BASF SE (Germany), Kemira (Europe), Chromatech Incorporated (US), Clariant International Ltd. (Switzerland), Bodal Chemicals (India), Orion Colorchem Industries (India), Setaş Color Center (Turkey), Krishna Industries (India), Kolor Jet Chemical Pvt. Ltd (India), Dynasty Chemicals (Ningbo) Co., Ltd (China), and Others.

Paper Dye Market Insights:

Commenting on this report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said, “Global Paper Dye Market size is expected to grow at 6.0 % CAGR by 2023. The market witnessed a significant growth over the forecasted period owing to growing applications such as into printing & writing paper, coated paper, packaging & board, newsprint, and others across various industries. Over the years Paper makers have used dyes. Seeing the growth in the paper industry it can be safely assumed that dyes for paper industry has a very promising future. Here is a comprehensive list of the various grades of paper that are open to dyeing such as writing and printing paper, laminated paper, tissues, napkin, facial wipes, toilet, towel, decorative paper, envelope grades, etc.

The major driving factors of Paper Dye market are growing demand from paper industries in addition, the increasing demand from the packaging industry is expected to fuel market growth of Paper Dye in near future.

Paper Dye Market – Competitive Landscape

Key Players for Paper Dye Market

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global paper dye market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. As per MRFR analysis, Asia Pacific dominated the paper dye market, accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016, and expected to grow highest across all the regions. Asia Pacific market is followed by Europe and North America.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape analysis of key vendors.

This research report provides the insights, on various levels of analyses such industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprise and discuss with the basic assessments on the competitive scenarios & strategies, of the Global Paper Dye Market, including the high-growth regions and their political, economic and technological environments. Furthermore, the project report also provide the views over the historical market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.

Segmental Analysis

The global Paper Dye market has been segmented into types, forms, and application. On the basis of types, the market has been divided into direct dyes, acid dyes, cationic.

Above all Paper Dye, direct dyes which is available in both liquid and powder forms from organic dyes and also they are anionic water soluble colorants. Direct dyes have exceptional leveling properties, have fair to good light fastness, and highly staining, due to this direct Paper Dye are applicable for high-temperature dyeing of cellulosic and polyester blends. Whereas, liquid direct Paper Dye are very easy to apply in paper dye industry as compared to other dyes owing to this they are highly re-commended for the paper industry.

Furthermore, on the basis of forms paper dye market is segmented into powder paper dye and liquid paper dye. On comparing with powder Paper Dye, the liquid dyes have more variety of shade and easier to use due to this liquid paper dye extensively used on packing paper and other paper industry.

Finally, on the basis of application paper dye market is segmented into printing & writing paper, coated paper, packaging & board, newsprint, and others. Among the end use industries, packaging paper industry have occupied the largest market share in 2016 owing to its increasing demand from the growing economies, especially from China region. The growing demand from end use industries have augmented the market for Paper Dye which will further have a positive influence during the forecast period.