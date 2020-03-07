Panoramic Sunroof Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

A panoramic sunroof is a large sunroof that covers the entire roof of a vehicle, or the vast majority of it. It is significantly larger than a traditional sunroof, and may be tinted or clear.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Panoramic Sunroof in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Webasto

Inalfa

Inteva

Yachiyo

CIE Automotive

Aisin Seiki

Mobitech

DONGHEE

Wanchao

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Multi-Panel Sunroof

Single Panel Sunroof

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Sedan & Hatchback

SUV

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Panoramic Sunroof market.

Chapter 1, to describe Panoramic Sunroof Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Panoramic Sunroof, with sales, revenue, and price of Panoramic Sunroof, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Panoramic Sunroof, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Panoramic Sunroof Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Multi-Panel Sunroof

1.2.2 Single Panel Sunroof

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Sedan & Hatchback

1.3.2 SUV

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Webasto

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Panoramic Sunroof Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Webasto Panoramic Sunroof Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Inalfa

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Panoramic Sunroof Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Inalfa Panoramic Sunroof Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Inteva

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Panoramic Sunroof Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Inteva Panoramic Sunroof Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Yachiyo

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Panoramic Sunroof Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Yachiyo Panoramic Sunroof Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 CIE Automotive

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Panoramic Sunroof Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 CIE Automotive Panoramic Sunroof Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Aisin Seiki

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Panoramic Sunroof Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

..…..Continued