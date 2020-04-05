Panoramic Camera Market 2019 Emerging Technologies, Development Strategy, Competitive Landscape and Opportunity Assessment 2022

Market Research Future published a research report on “Global Panoramic Camera Market Research Report- Forecast to 2022” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2022.

Panoramic Camera Market Global Market – Overview

Panoramic Camera is the transformed version of traditional cameras. This type of camera provide high quality with an enhanced resolutions that offers transformed, lively experiences and realistic views from all directions. With the advancement of technology the panaromic camera are now even acquainted with equipped with 4G and Wi-fi connectivity. However, the panaromic camera are segmented into two sensor technology such as single sensor and multi sensor. The single sensor are equipped with only one image sensor which are highly adapted at commercial sector such as business enterprises and many more. On the other hand, multi sensor offers with an enhanced pixel degree which is flexible and adapted to public spaces such as parking lots, stadiums, concert events and many more. However, the virtual reality and augment reality has been a better prospects for the panaromic camera. Growing demand for security and surveillance in public spaces are expected to be propelling features for the Panoramic Camera Market. However, availability of restricted software support presumed to be hinder the growth of panoramic camera market.

Key Players

The key players of global panoramic camera market report include Samsung electronics Ltd. (Korea), Ricoh Company Ltd. (Japan), Nikon Corporation (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan), Roundshot (Switzerland), Panono GmbH (Spain), Panasonic Corporation (Japan) , D-Link Corporation(Taiwan), Sony Corporation (Japan) , Immer Vision, Inc. (Canada) and others.

Panoramic Camera Market Global Market – Segmentation

Segmentation by Type : Industrial Camera and Commercial Camera

: Industrial Camera and Commercial Camera Segmentation by Application : Security & Surveillance, Traffic monitoring, Grid layout, Aerial Scenery and Others

: Security & Surveillance, Traffic monitoring, Grid layout, Aerial Scenery and Others Segmentation by Technology : Single-sensor cameras, Multi-Sensor cameras.

: Single-sensor cameras, Multi-Sensor cameras. Segmentation by Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World.

Panoramic Camera Market Global Market – Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global Panoramic Camera market with the largest market share in the region. Furthermore, China, Taiwan, Republic of Korea,and Japan are the prominent countries leading in the Asia Pacific region. This is attributed to rising demand for high quality image resolutions and growing demand for high quality pictures in media and entertainment. North America region is expected to have the significant growth over the forecast period. The U.S and Canada are the leading countries in the North America region. The growth is attributed to increase in number theft cases across the commercial and residential sectors which require high security and surveillance system. Additionally, Europe is expected to have substantial growth of the Panoramic Camera market owing to surging demand for surveillance sat public places such as football stadium and concerts events.

Industry News

April 2017, Orbi Prime triggered by Milbeaut image signal processor. Socionext Inc. one of the leading image solution provider of System on chip-based imaging solutions, declared that Milbeaut, the SC2000 processor is being used to energize and power the ORBI Prime, the first 360-degree video recording eyewear. The 360 degree recording eyewear implements ImmerVision Enables 2.0 standardization to provide seamless, high-quality, full 360-degree views in high resolution.

February 2018, Panasonic revealed New AK-UC4000 Camera System-4K, HDR and HD Slow Motion Capable. The newly launched AK-UC4000 studio camera had been added to the elite group series of AK-UC3000 4K HDR capable-camera and the AK-HC5000 1080p 4x high-speed HDR capable-system The UC 4000 has been developed for live sports production and large events which also boost the 4K HDR performance and future-proof infrastructure.

Intended Audience

Panoramic camera Manufacturers

Panoramic camera Distributors

Research firms

Consultancy firms

Software developers

Vendors from various verticals such as Canon, Ricoh, Nikon, Samsung among others

Semiconductor Manufacturers

Stakeholders

End-user sectors

Investors

