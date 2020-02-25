Pan Masala Market 2019 Analysis and Global Forecast to 2024

Pan Masala refers to a balanced mixture of betel leaf with lime, areca nut, clove, cardamom, mint, tobacco and many other ingredients. It is prepared with precise measurements so as to maintain a balance of all ingredients while keeping in mind its taste and human health.

Pan Masala acts as a mouth freshener and unlike other Western synthetic pan masala which are made with chemical and petroleum ingredients, the Indian pan masala is considered safer. It is available in hygienic and attractive foil packets (sachets) and tins which are easy to store and carry.

The global average price of Pan Masala is in the increasing trend, from 29.37 /Kg in 2012 to 32.37 /Kg in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Pan Masala includes Pan Masala with Tobacco, Plain Pan Masala, Flavored Pan Masala and other, and the proportion of Pan Masala with Tobacco in 2016 is about 54%, followed by Plain Pan Masala and Flavored Pan Masala.

Pan Masala is widely used in Retail Stores, Supermarket, Online Stores and others. The most proportion of Pan Masala is Retail Stores, and the proportion in 2016 is 67%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Pan Masala market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Pan Masala business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Pan Masala market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Pan Masala value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Pan Masala with Tobacco

Plain Pan Masala

Flavored Pan Masala

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Retail Stores

Supermarket

Online Stores

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

DS Group

Manikchand

Godfrey Phillips

Kothari Products

Lalwani Group

A & C- Pan Bahar

Dinesh Pouches Limited

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Pan Masala consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Pan Masala market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pan Masala manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pan Masala with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

