Pan Masala – Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2024

Pan Masala Industry 2019

Description:-

Pan Masala refers to a balanced mixture of betel leaf with lime, areca nut, clove, cardamom, mint, tobacco and many other ingredients. It is prepared with precise measurements so as to maintain a balance of all ingredients while keeping in mind its taste and human health.

Pan Masala acts as a mouth freshener and unlike other Western synthetic pan masala which are made with chemical and petroleum ingredients, the Indian pan masala is considered safer. It is available in hygienic and attractive foil packets (sachets) and tins which are easy to store and carry.

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of Pan Masala is in the increasing trend, from 29.37 USD/Kg in 2012 to 32.37 USD/Kg in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Pan Masala includes Pan Masala with Tobacco, Plain Pan Masala, Flavored Pan Masala and other, and the proportion of Pan Masala with Tobacco in 2016 is about 54%, followed by Plain Pan Masala and Flavored Pan Masala.

Pan Masala is widely used in Retail Stores, Supermarket, Online Stores and others. The most proportion of Pan Masala is Retail Stores, and the proportion in 2016 is 67%.

The worldwide market for Pan Masala is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Pan Masala in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

DS Group

Manikchand

Godfrey Phillips

Kothari Products

Lalwani Group

A & C- Pan Bahar

Dinesh Pouches Limited

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pan Masala with Tobacco

Plain Pan Masala

Flavored Pan Masala

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail Stores

Supermarket

Online Stores

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Pan Masala product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Pan Masala, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Pan Masala in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Pan Masala competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Pan Masala Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Pan Masala with Tobacco

1.2.2 Plain Pan Masala

1.2.3 Flavored Pan Masala

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Retail Stores

1.3.2 Supermarket

1.3.3 Online Stores

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 DS Group

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Pan Masala Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 DS Group Pan Masala Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Manikchand

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Pan Masala Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Manikchand Pan Masala Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Godfrey Phillips

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Pan Masala Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Godfrey Phillips Pan Masala Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Kothari Products

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Pan Masala Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Kothari Products Pan Masala Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Lalwani Group

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Pan Masala Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Lalwani Group Pan Masala Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 A & C- Pan Bahar

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Pan Masala Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 A & C- Pan Bahar Pan Masala Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

