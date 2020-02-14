Palletless Packaging Market – Research Report Explores Industry Trends for the Forecast Period, 2018-2025

Palletless packaging technology aims to eliminate transport pallets by using the goods themselves as the loading platforms. Many manufacturers of packaging equipment emphasize on robust machine designs and techniques, such that they can produce palletless dispatch units. The market for palletless packaging is expected to grow during the forecast period, as it results in reduction of cost. Palletless packaging is fast gaining preference over conventional pallet loading. This is attributed to several demerits of conventional pallet loading method, such as – high cost, greater space requirements than the actual package, no protection of the cargo, among others.

One of the highly sought after techniques used for palletless packaging is the reverse hood packaging of goods. Such packages are resistant to various rigors associated with handling and transit of the goods. Reverse hood palletless packaging eliminates the harmful effect of water and moisture. This enables palletless goods to be stored in the open. Therefore, producers who have adopted palletless packaging technology for goods have been quick to leverage this benefit, and use the goods stored in the open as marketing tools. Thus, the outlook for the growth of the global palletless packaging market is expected to remain largely positive during the forecast period.

The transport pallet has no doubt become an integral component for optimizing the supply chain, and ensuring effective distribution of goods. However, one of the key factors which is expected to turn the tables and stack the deck of cards against it, is cost. The transport pallet, despite being of various types such as – disposable pallets, reusable pallets, pooled pallets, is costly to procure. The transportation and storage of empty pallets, along with pallet maintenance incurs huge costs. Also, pallet transportation requires additional stretch and shrink wrapping to protect the goods. Palletless packaging eliminates the problems associated with conventional pallet loading, such as reduction of effective payload. Palletless packaging also prevents pilferage.

Therefore, palletless packaging maximizes the efficiency of goods transit and storage in terms of cost, space, supply chain optimization, and inventory control. Palletless packaging also proves to be economical in terms of increasing transport security, as compared to conventional pallet loading. Palletless packaging is recyclable, and therefore, will gain traction during the forecast period, as the global shift towards sustainable packaging solutions intensifies. Despite the positive outlook over the over the forecast period, rise in usage of products such as corrugated pallets, might act as a major restraint for the growth of the global palletless packaging market.