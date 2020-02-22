Paints and Coatings Market Latest Growth, Trends, Analysis And Forecast by 2023

Global paints and coatings market is projected to reach $262.5 billion by 2023, the market growth is driven by the increasing demand for painting and coating solutions from the automotive, electronic, and construction industries. the paints and coatings market is categorized into acrylic, polyester, polyurethane, epoxy, and others (nylon, nitrocellulose lacquer, and polycarbonates). Among these, the volume sales of polyurethane are expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the market, witnessing a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

To Browse Full Report Visit Here: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/paints-and-coatings-market

the paints and coatings market is segmented into architectural and decorative, industrial, and marine. During the forecast period, the volume sales of painting and coating are expected to witness the highest growth for industrial application, with a CAGR of 5.5%. Increasing demand for painting and coating solutions from industries such as consumer goods, automotive, and machine manufacturing is driving the market growth.

APAC is expected to be the fastest growing paints and coatings market during the forecast period, with respective volume and value CAGRs of 7.2% and 8.3%. The growth of the market in the region is driven by air pollution regulations, which is expected to be a driving force behind the adoption of new coating resins and formulations.

Request to get the report sample pages: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/paints-and-coatings-market/report-sample

The introduction of nanotechnology has played a significant role in the industry. Apart from developing zero or low VOC content formulations, industry players are also focusing on developing nano paints and coatings that will have superior characteristics. This includes the introduction of ceramic or metals in various types of formulations. The integration carried out can be in the form of granules, free powder or particles, which are then inserted in the finished product matrix.

Some of the major players operating in the global paints and coatings market are Akzo Nobel N. V., PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Berger Paints India Limited, Shalimar Paints Limited, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., BASFR SE, RPM International Inc., Jotun A/S, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., and Masco Corporation.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com