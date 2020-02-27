Paints and Coatings Market: Emergence of Water-based Coatings to Replace Majority of Solvents (VOCs)

Satisfying an aesthetic need is a human instinct and there is enough evidence alluding the use of paints and coatings during the pre-historic era. In the present era, it has become indispensable for products to have aesthetic charisma for their acceptance and sale. As such, decorative value has been one of the principal requirements of many paints and coatings. Apart from functioning in decoration and protection, several coatings are formulated to offer specific attributes to the product. For instance, anti-microbial coatings on the interior walls of hospitals which not only combat bacterial infections, but also make buildings aesthetically bewitching. On the other hand, anti-fouling coatings on ship hulls keep barnacles under control, keeping ship surfaces clean. These insights draw resemblance from the intelligence report, titled, “Paints and Coatings Market—Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026,” which has been lately added to Market Research Hub’s (MRH) ever-expanding repository.

Ever-growing concerns for safety, health and the environment and establishment of agencies and regulations across regions have heralded a new era for the paints and coatings industry. In order to address the issues of VOCs, manufacturers have developed waterborne paints and coatings, replacing the majority of solvents (VOCs). Besides, the popularity of powder coatings which eliminate volatiles and offer coatings in fine powder form has also risen in the recent past. As such, manufacturers are embracing new crosslinking technologies offer faster curing. Owing to immensely diverse product offerings, combined with demanding requirements both by regulators and customers, there is a widening palette of paints and coatings raw materials. As such, applications of resins, binders, and inorganic and special-effect pigments have grown.

Paints and Coatings Market: Report Content

The report delineates a comprehensive analysis on the paints and coatings market at the global and regional level. The report focuses on the segmentation of the market to offer a holistic approach of the market. Additionally, the report sheds light on the dynamics of the market that have considerable influence on the growth of the paints and coatings market, namely, drivers, trends, restraints, and opportunities.

The report encompasses executive summary and overview section that provide a coherent analysis on the paints and coatings market. Besides, the report in the market overview section throws light on key players and market indicators. The overview section in the report elucidates Porters’ Five Force analysis that aids in revealing the competitive scenario with regards to paints and coatings market. The report further focuses on the market outlook section which delves into reimbursement scenario of the region and sheds light on technological development.

The robust analysis of competitive scenario of the paints and coatings market is backed up by the Porters’ Five Force Analysis. Subsequently, the Porters’ Five Force Analysis delves into coherent strategies used by leading companies in the paints and coatings market. In addition, the report is propelled by the inclusion of company profile, SWOT analysis, recent development, company profile, annual revenue and strategic overview.

Paints and Coatings Market: Research Methodology

Primary research and secondary research provides a coherent analysis on paints and coatings market. As such, the secondary research sheds light on Factiva, trade journals, EC filing, and resourceful database. Meanwhile, the report also encompasses absolute dollar opportunity analysis and Y-o-Y projections. The report is further propelled by primary research that prioritizes telephonic interview, veracious review from experts, unbiased and honest views from surveys and seasoned analyst.

