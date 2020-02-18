Paint Rollers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Paint Rollers Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 95 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A Paint Roller is a paint application tool used for painting large flat surfaces rapidly and efficiently.

The Paint Roller typically consists of two parts: a “roller frame,” and a “roller cover.” The roller cover absorbs the paint and transfers it to the painted surface, the roller frame attaches to the roller cover. A painter holds the roller by the handle section. The roller frame is reusable. It is possible to clean and reuse a roller cover, but it is also typically disposed of after use.

The global Paint Rollers market is valued at 2100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3160 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Paint Rollers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Paint Rollers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Gordon Brush

Purdy

Anderson Products

Hyde Tools

Premier Paint Roller Manufacturing

Warner Manufacturing Company

Quali-Tech Manufacturing

Wooster

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Woven

Knit

Segment by Application

Construction

Appliances

Furniture

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Paint Rollers Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the Paint Rollers Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Paint Rollers Market.

Key Paint Rollers market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

