Paint and coating thickeners Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2018–2024

The growing usage of paint and coating thickeners in construction and building applications is fostering the market growth of paint and coating thickeners. The companies are indulged in R&D activities to innovate and develop new products, which can open new paths of applications.

The paint and coating thickeners market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology. Our industry experts and panel of primary participants have helped in compiling relevant aspects with realistic parametric estimations for a comprehensive study. The participation share of different categories of primary participants is given below:

Key Market Insights

The increasing demand from end use industries in developing regions is accelerating the growth of paint and coating thickeners. On the other hand, growing economies and increasing per capita income along with growing demand for packaging is helping the market. The increased innovation and R&D is helping in expansion of paint and coating application areas providing additional growth opportunities to the market.

Increasing demand for paint and coating thickeners from the building and construction, transportation, packaging, and industrial industries is driving the paint and coating thickeners market globally. Asia Pacific is dominating the market of paint and coating thickeners during the forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Paint and coating thickeners is used in various applications. The growth of the end-use industries is likely to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. The companies working in the manufacturing of paint and coating thickeners are actively participating to increase their product ranges along with improvements in supply networks and thus enhancing their positions in the paint and coating thickeners market.

Few of the prominent companies operating in the paint and coating thickeners market are BASF, Clariant, Ashland, DowDuPont, and Arkema. Some of the major customers are Sherwin-Williams, PPG Industries, Axalta Coating systems, AkzoNobel, and RPM International.

Types:

o Water Based

o Solvent Based

o Others

End-users:

o Building and Construction

o Transportation

o Packaging

o Textile

o Industrial

o Others

Geography:

o Asia Pacific

o North America

o Europe

o Rest of the World

