Pain Management Market Professional Survey Report 2019

Pain Management Market synopsis

Owing to the increasing technological advancements, the pain management market is expected to escalate. In the recent years, various new and existing marketers have come up with effective and new advancements in pain management.

It is estimated that the pain management market is expected to register a CAGR 6.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Some of the key players in the global pain management market are,

Abbott Laboratories

Abbvie

Allergan

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca plc

Bayer AG

Codman And Shurtleff Inc

DJO Global LLC

Eli Lilly & Company

Endo Health Solutions

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Forest Laboratories

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Mallinckrodt plc

Medtronic PLC

Jude Medical Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Pfizer Inc.

Halyard Health Inc.

Smiths Medical

Braun Melsungen AG

Neurotech Na Inc.

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Nevro Corp.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Purdue Pharma LP

Sanofi

Stryker Corporation

Teva Pharmaceuticals

and others.

However, the high cost associated with technology, lack of skilled or trained physicians, and poor healthcare system in low and middle-income countries may hamper the growth of the market.

Pain Management Market Segmentation

The global pain management market is segmented on the basis of type of pain management devices, type of pain management drugs, indication, mode of purchase, and end-user.

On the basis of type of pain management devices, the market is classified as neurostimulation devices, analgesic infusion pumps, and ablation devices. Neurostimulation devices are further segmented into Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) devices and Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) devices. Ablation devices are further segmented into RF ablation devices and cryoablation devices.

On the basis of type of pain management drugs, the market is classified as Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS), anticonvulsants, anesthetics, opioids, antimigraine agents, antidepressants, and others. The opioids segment is further classified as oxycodones, hydrocodones, tramadol, morphine, codeine, fentanyl, meperidine, methadone, and others.

On the basis of indication, the market is classified as neuropathic pain, cancer pain, facial pain and migraine, musculoskeletal pain, fibromyalgia, chronic back pain, arthritic pain, migraine, post-operative pain, and others.

On the basis of the mode of purchase, the market is classified as over the counter and prescription-based.

On the basis of end-user, the market is classified as hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, research and academic institutes, and others.

