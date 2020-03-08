PAIN MANAGEMENT DEVICES MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2023

Global Pain Management Devices Industry

New Study On “2018-2023 Pain Management Devices Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Forecast” Added To Wise Guy Reports Database

The growth of the market is attribute to the growing prevalence of the chronic medical conditions across the globe and increasing geriatric population worldwide. Furthermore, development of the technologically advanced pain management devices, supportive reimbursement policies and stringent government regulations to limit opioid pain killer prescriptions are also some of the major factors that are estimated to have significant impact on the growth of the market.

Growing geriatric population and high prevalence of related issue is a major growth factor for the market. According to WHO, in the year 2015, the elderly (65+) population across the globe was estimated to be around 900 million, up from 524 million in the year 2010. It is further estimated to reach 1.5 billion by the year 2050. Aging is major factor in pain related issues specially in cases of common occurring age-related ailments. Arthritis, osteoporosis, hypertension, diabetes and obesity are some of the most common ailments in elderly.

Try free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3186950-global-pain-management-devices-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

However, there are certain factors that are hampering the market growth. Presence of the alternative therapies and medications for pain management, high cost of pain management devices and lack of awareness are the major constraints in the growth of the market. Apart from these restraints, increasing prevalence of the neuropathic pain and strong product pipeline for pain management devices are estimated to develop myriad growth opportunities for the growth of the market.

The Global Pain Management Devices Market is analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. North America is estimated to account for major share in the global market owing to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure and supportive government policies such as Precision Medicines and Affordable Care Act. Furthermore, presence of favorable reimbursement policies also estimated to drive the growth of the market in the region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period owing to the rapidly growing healthcare infrastructure in the emerging economies such as India and China and increasing disposable incomes are estimated to be the major factors that are driving the growth of the market.

Some of the prominent vendors of the pain management devices market are B Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Bio Medical Research Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, Codman and Shurtleff Inc., DJO Global LLC, Halyard Health Inc., Hospira Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Neurotech NA Inc., Nevro Corporation, Pain Management Technologies Inc., Smiths Medical, St. Jude Medical Inc. and Stryker Corporation.

Market Segmentation

Global Pain Management Devices Market by Applications

Global Pain Management Devices Market by Types

The Report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global Pain Management Devices Market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with Analyst insights & key market trends.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Pain Management Devices Market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Pain Management Devices Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3186950-global-pain-management-devices-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

Some points from table of content:

1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHTS & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. REGULATIONS

2.3.1. UNITED STATES

2.3.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.3.3. CHINA

2.3.4. INDIA

2.3.5. REST OF THE WORLD

3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. INCREASING GERIATRIC POPULATION

3.1.2. GROWING PREVALENCE OF CHRONIC MEDICAL CONDITIONS

3.1.3. DEVELOPMENT OF TECHNOLOGICALLY ADVANCED PAIN MANAGEMENT DEVICES

3.1.4. SUPPORTING REIMBURSEMENT POLICIES

3.1.5. STRINGENT GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS TO LIMIT OPIOID PAIN KILLER PRESCRIPTIONS

3.2. RESTRAINTS

3.2.1. HIGH COST OF PAIN MANAGEMENT DEVICES

3.2.2. LACK OF AWARENESS ABOUT THE AVAILABILITY OF PAIN MANAGEMENT DEVICES

3.2.3. PRESENCE OF ALTERNATIVE THERAPIES AND MEDICATIONS FOR PAIN MANAGEMENT DEVICES

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1. INCREASING PREVALENCE OF NEUROPATHIC PAIN

3.3.2. STRONG PRODUCT PIPELINE FOR PAIN MANAGEMENT DEVICES

4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. GLOBAL PAIN MANAGEMENT DEVICES MARKET BY APPLICATIONS

4.1.1. CANCER PAIN

4.1.2. NEUROPATHIC PAIN

4.1.3. MUSCULOSKELETAL PAIN

4.1.4. FACIAL AND MIGRAINE PAIN

4.1.5. TRAUMA

4.2. GLOBAL PAIN MANAGEMENT DEVICES MARKET BY TYPES

4.2.1. ANALGESIC PAIN

4.2.2. INTRATHECAL PAIN

4.2.3. EXTERNAL PUMPS

4.2.4. RADIOFREQUENCY ABLATION DEVICES

4.2.5. ELECTRICAL STIMULATORS

4.2.6. TENS

4.2.7. NEUROSTIMULATORS

4.2.8. SPINAL CORD STIMULATORS

4.2.9. SACRAL NERVE STIMULATORS

4.2.10. DEEP BRAIN STIMULATORS

5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

5.2. KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

6. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1. NORTH AMERICA

6.1.1. UNITED STATES

6.1.2. CANADA

6.1.3. REST OF NORTH AMERICA

6.2. EUROPE

6.2.1. UNITED KINGDOM

6.2.2. FRANCE

6.2.3. GERMANY

6.2.4. ITALY

6.2.5. SPAIN

6.2.6. REST OF EUROPE

6.3. ASIA PACIFIC

6.3.1. INDIA

6.3.2. CHINA

6.3.3. JAPAN

6.4. REST OF THE WORLD

7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. B BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

7.2. BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.

7.3. BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY

7.4. BIOMEDICAL RESEARCH LTD.

7.5. BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

7.6. CODMAN AND SHURTLEFF INC.

7.7. DJO GLOBAL LLC

7.8. HALYARD HEALTH INC.

Continued…….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym