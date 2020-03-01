Paid Parking Management Global Market 2019- Competitive Landscape, Strategies, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Growth Forecast 2025

In 2018, the global Paid Parking Management market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Paid Parking Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Paid Parking Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

XEROX Corporation (U.S.)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria)

AMANO Corporation (Japan)

Cubic Corporation (U.S.)

SWARCO AG (Austria)

INRIX, Inc. (U.S.)

INDIGO (France)

T2 Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

SKIDATA AG (Austria)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Access Control

Security & Surveillance

Fee & Revenue Management

Enforcement & Permit Management

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Schools & Hospitals

Entertainment and Recreation Facilities

Dedicated Car Parks

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Paid Parking Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Paid Parking Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Paid Parking Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Access Control

1.4.3 Security & Surveillance

1.4.4 Fee & Revenue Management

1.4.5 Enforcement & Permit Management

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Paid Parking Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Government

1.5.3 Schools & Hospitals

1.5.4 Entertainment and Recreation Facilities

1.5.5 Dedicated Car Parks

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Paid Parking Management Market Size

2.2 Paid Parking Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Paid Parking Management Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Paid Parking Management Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Paid Parking Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Paid Parking Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Paid Parking Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Paid Parking Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Paid Parking Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Paid Parking Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Paid Parking Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 XEROX Corporation (U.S.)

12.1.1 XEROX Corporation (U.S.) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Paid Parking Management Introduction

12.1.4 XEROX Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Paid Parking Management Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 XEROX Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development

12.2 Siemens AG (Germany)

12.2.1 Siemens AG (Germany) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Paid Parking Management Introduction

12.2.4 Siemens AG (Germany) Revenue in Paid Parking Management Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Siemens AG (Germany) Recent Development

12.3 Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria)

12.3.1 Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Paid Parking Management Introduction

12.3.4 Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria) Revenue in Paid Parking Management Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria) Recent Development

12.4 AMANO Corporation (Japan)

12.4.1 AMANO Corporation (Japan) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Paid Parking Management Introduction

12.4.4 AMANO Corporation (Japan) Revenue in Paid Parking Management Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 AMANO Corporation (Japan) Recent Development

12.5 Cubic Corporation (U.S.)

12.5.1 Cubic Corporation (U.S.) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Paid Parking Management Introduction

12.5.4 Cubic Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Paid Parking Management Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Cubic Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development

12.6 SWARCO AG (Austria)

12.6.1 SWARCO AG (Austria) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Paid Parking Management Introduction

12.6.4 SWARCO AG (Austria) Revenue in Paid Parking Management Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 SWARCO AG (Austria) Recent Development

12.7 INRIX, Inc. (U.S.)

12.7.1 INRIX, Inc. (U.S.) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Paid Parking Management Introduction

12.7.4 INRIX, Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in Paid Parking Management Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 INRIX, Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development

