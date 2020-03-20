Paddlewheel Flow Meter Market Benefit and Volume 2017 with Status and Prospect to 2024

A latest market study, titled “Global Paddlewheel Flow Meter Market Report 2017 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024”, has been featured on Kenneth Research. Which includes detailed analysis of industry growth, top key players and their details like profile, revenue, new launching, technology up gradation, revenue etc.

Paddlewheel Flow Meter Market Overview

Paddlewheel Flow Meter are used to determine velocity and other characteristics of water and other fluids flowing in a pipe. The paddlewheel flowmeter offers various advantages over other flow meters. The first and foremost advantage is that paddlewheel flowmeter is able to work remarkably with water and viscous fluids and provide a fully developed turbulent flow profile whereas other flow meters have most of the application with water. Further, paddlewheels are very affordable and offers high accuracy which makes paddlewheels way better than other flowmeters. Paddlewheel flowmeters use advanced solid-state circuitry which allows paddlewheel flowmeter to operate even on regular batteries; eliminating the need for electrical connections. Further, paddlewheels are very easy to install and it can be installed in both ways, vertically or horizontally.

Market Size & Forecast

Global paddlewheel flow meter market is expected to witness a remarkable growth over the forecast period 2017-2024. Over the next few years, the global paddlewheel market is anticipated to witness growth due to its high accuracy, low maintenance and affordable price characteristics. Geographically, global paddlewheel flowmeter market is segmented into five key regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.

Asia Pacific region is expected to be most reliable and revenue generating regional market for paddlewheel flow meter during the forecast period. The demand for paddlewheel is expected to rise in near future due to development of new industries such as oil and gas, water treatment in emerging countries such as India and China. Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing regional market for paddlewheel flowmeter and is expected to behold this positive growth in near future.

North America and Europe regions are anticipated to witness rise in demand for paddlewheel flowmeters in near future. The demand for paddlewheel flowmeter in these regions is expected to increase due to enhancement of existing industries and development of new industries. On the other hand, presence of oil & gas refineries in Middle East & Africa region is also expected to escalate the demand for paddlewheel flowmeter in this region over the forecast period.

Major Key Players of Global Market:

Sierra Instruments Inc.

GPI meters

Hydra Check TM

John C. Ernst Co. Inc.

Hoffer Flow Controls Inc.

Siemen Process Instrumentation

Schneider Electric

Yokogava Electric Co.

Badger Meter Inc.

Global Water

Omega

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global paddlewheel flow meter market includes the following segments:

By Fluid Type

Viscous Fluids

Petroleum Fluids

Non-Petroleum Fluids

By Mechanics

Tangential-flow Paddle Wheel Flow-Meter

Axis-flow Paddle Wheel Flow-Meter

By Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Independent Representatives

Distributors

E-business

By Application

Oil & Gas

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Power Generation

Chemical

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Metals and Mining

Pulp & Paper

By Regions

