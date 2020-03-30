Pad-Mounted Switchgear Market 2019, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Phenomenal Growth and Boosting Strategies till 2024

Industry Overview

The Global Pad mounted switchgear market is projected to reach USD 9.01 billion by 2024 and is expected to grow at 10.2% CAGR from 2019 to 2024.

The pad mounted switchgear is one of the most reliable and efficient solutions for distribution of power for underground applications. Pad mounted switchgears are mostly used for protection, switching, and isolation of underground distribution systems. They are easy to install and are tamper-resistant. The pad mounted switchgear is used for underground electricity distribution systems. Air insulation and gas insulation are the primarily used types of pad mounted switchgear.

Such switchgears are used for feeder sectionalizing, load switching, utility distribution, fault interruption, and circuit protection applications, which makes them, a preferred solution in industrial and commercial applications. Furthermore, the pad mounted switchgear are tamper-resistant and highly reliable. Due to such advantages, the demand for pad mounted switchgear tends to increase during the forecast period.

The growing demand for pad mounted switchgear is attributed to the industrialization, especially in developing countries, such as China and India. Pad mounted switchgear are deployed primarily by the end users for safe and reliable supply of electricity for underground systems. Moreover, factors such as tamper-resistant construction and deployment in non-premium lands are likely to drive the pad mounted switchgear market. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a high growth in pad mounted switchgears with the growing power generation capacity additions.

Industry Segmentation:

The Pad-mounted switchgear market has been segmented on the basis of type, voltage, end-use and region.

Pad-mounted Switchgear Market, By Type:

Air Insulated

Gas Insulated

Others

Pad-mounted Switchgear Market, By Voltage:

Up to 15kV

15 kV-25 kV

Above 25 kV

Pad-mounted Switchgear Market, By End-Use:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Pad-mounted Switchgear Market, By Region:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Leading Players:

The key players of the global pad mounted switchgear market are ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Schneider Electric SE (France), General Electric (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Larsen & Toubro Limited (India), Eaton Corporation, PLC (Ireland),G&W Electric (US), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Federal Pacific (US), Crompton Greaves, Ltd. (India), C&S Electric (India), Ormazabal (Brazil), TEPCO Group (Japan), Lucy Electric (UK), and Alfanar Group (Saudi Arabia).

