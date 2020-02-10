Packaging Tape Printing : Regional, Type, Application, Manufacturers Segment Analysis | Industry Forecast Report 2025

Packaging Tape Printing Market – 2018
Description :
This report studies the global Packaging Tape Printing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Packaging Tape Printing market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
Printing on packaging tape has the function of marketing and promoting their brands. It is becoming very common that company have their icon printed on packaging tape.These also makes the merchandise or product aesthetically appealing and, thus, results into easy and instant recognition of the packaged product.
Pringting on tape could be very different depending on the mechnism, material and ink used to produce the final products. Regarding to the mechanism, it include technologies such as Flexography, Lithography, Digital printing, Screen printing and Gravure.
In 2017, the global Packaging Tape Printing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Hewlett-Packard Development
DowDupont
Quad/Graphics
Xerox
RR Donnelley
Cenveo
Canon
Flexcon
SIAT
WS Packaging
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hot melt carton sealing tape
Acrylic carton sealing tape
Natural rubber carton sealing tape
Market segment by Application, split into
Food & beverages
Consumer durables
Transportation & logistics
Key Stakeholders
Packaging Tape Printing Manufacturers
Packaging Tape Printing Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Packaging Tape Printing Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
