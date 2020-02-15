Packaging Robot Market – Segmentation And Analysis By Recent Trends, Development Trends And Growth Rate By Regions To 2024

The global packaging robot market is expected to draw growth on the back of several domestic and multinational organizations operating in different industries around the world that adopt robotics as an indispensable slice of their business strategies. On a worldwide platform, the growth of the global packaging robot market could be catapulted with mounting concerns over overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) and safety and advancement in various manufacturing sectors.

The global packaging robot market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$5.03 bn by 2024 while rising at a CAGR of more than 14.0% between 2016 and 2024. In 2016, the global packaging robot market had acquired a US$1.67 bn.

The sales quotient of the world packaging robot market is anticipated to be bolstered by the augmenting demand of industrial robots in packaging and pick and place applications. During the aforementioned forecast period, packing robots could attract a high demand and expand at an over 14.5% in the world packaging robot market.

Nonetheless, compared to the overall sales of packaging robots during the same period, picking robots are predicted to register a higher CAGR. Since different robots are engaged for different applications, the demand for application-specific robots could also vary.

According to end use, industrial packaging is envisaged to showcase dominance in the world packaging robot market throughout the course of the forecast period, compared to tracking and logistics, consumer products, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverages.

However, industrial packaging could record a reasonably slower growth until the concluding forecast year, which gives an opportunity for other end-use segments to make a comeback. The world packaging robot market is envisioned to witness the rise of consumer products, closely following industrial packaging, in the near future.

Based on end-use industries, the global packaging robot market has been segmented into cosmetics and personal care, food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemical manufacturing, tracking, logistics, and transport, and consumer goods. While the late but very evident penetration of e-commerce in the emerging economies in Asia Pacific, such as India, which houses vast population, the tracking, logistics, and transport segment is expected to gain from, whereas food and beverage segments will gain from changing lifestyle of the urban population.

Application-wise, the report categorizes the global packaging robot market into picking, packing including tray and cases, and palletizing, including bag palletizing, case palletizing, and de-palletizing. In 2016, picking packaging robot segment accounted for 39% of the demand, which was a reflection of increasing consumption of consumer products and food and beverages as a result of changing lifestyles among the urban population.