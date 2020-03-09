PACKAGING ROBOT MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

Packaging Robot is a robot system used for packaging purpose. Manufacturers use the packaging robots in order to make the packaging process faster, precise, and more cost-efficient. Packaging robots are extremely flexible. A packaging robot can complete any type of packaging process with the right end of arm tooling.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Packaging Robot in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Packaging Robot is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Fanuc

Adept Technology

KUKA

Yaskawa Motoman

IAI America

Denso Robotics

Panasonic

ABC Packaging Machine

AFAST

BluePrint Automation

Bosch Rexroth

Okura

Fuji Robotics

Yamaha Robotic

Epson

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Picking

Packing

Case packing

Tray packing

Filling

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food and beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Consumer products

Tracking and logistics

Industrial packaging

Chemicals

Electronics devices

