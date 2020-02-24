Packaging Nets Market Exclusive Report Analysis 2018-2028

Key players and manufacturers in packaging nets market are taking immense efforts in developing distinctive customized products. Development of such packaging nets is aimed at catering to the exceptional packaging solutions required by each application. Growing demand from end-users for common purposes owing to flexible designs is anticipated to significantly drive the growth of packaging nets market. Packaging nets is likely to experience growing demand from fast-moving consumer goods.

Companies such as Schweitzer-Mauduit International are playing a significant role in the growth of packaging nets market by developing solutions for retailers, wholesalers and packers for safeguarding their products. Further, the packaging nets company also offers provision of superior display appeal for attracting consumers towards the particular brand, thereby expanding customer-base. Companies such as S.M. Enterprise are witnessing increasing demand for packaging nets form agriculture sector, thereby creating lucrative growth opportunities for global market.

Manufacturers in packaging nets market are likely to witness surging demand from food and packaging industry. Bag form packaging nets is anticipated to gain significant traction in the forthcoming years in the food industry, especially in the applications such as cooking, marinating and packaging. Easy handling and freshness retaining properties with enhanced air circulation further stimulates the sales of bag form packaging nets.

Ban on Plastic Bags Creating Opportunities for Packaging Nets

Packaging nets are manufactured from environmental-friendly plastics like polyethene and polypropylene, which are used to hold products weighing around 1-10 kg. The packaging industry has evolved from plastic to biodegradable packaging material. In 2016, around 335 million metric tonnes of plastic was produced globally, from which, nearly half was for single purpose use only. Most of this plastic produced is used for manufacturing plastic bottles and plastic bags. Every year, around 4 trillion plastic bags are used worldwide, which causes a significant amount of waste and is polluting the oceans and lands, which is harmful to the environment.

Awareness about plastic pollution among the masses has resulted in an amplified demand for packaging nets. Biodegradable or compostable packaging nets are used for covering products, mainly fruits and vegetables. Packaging nets are mostly utilised in supermarkets and grocery retail stores, and with the growing demand of packaging nets, manufacturers are developing packaging nets with better tensile strength and weight bearing capacity. Packaging nets are extensively used to cover toys and sports goods, having high penetration in consumer goods packaging.

With the growing retail industry, there lies huge opportunity for manufacturers of packaging nets to grow their businesses, not only in the domestic market but international markets as well, as this attracts significant groups such as retail packaging suppliers, supermarkets, and others for packaging nets.

Biodegradable Packaging Nets the New Trend in the Market

Packaging nets are readily available in the market, and are booming in emerging countries since the past few years. The demand for see-through packaging by customers is engaging suppliers to expand their business into transparent packets, transparent sachets, and packaging nets. Packaging nets are manufactured from plastic granules, and are available in different material, forms, widths, and colours.

Packaging nets have high tear resistance and permeability properties, which makes them convenient for daily use. Bio plastic is another trend in manufacturing packaging nets. European governments have developed an initiative for green manufacturing, named Eco-innovation, where they support and boost small SMEs in the region to use biodegradable material for manufacturing packaging nets, which is cost-effective, and beneficial for the manufacturer keeping in mind the demand for organic packaging nets in the American region.

High Demand for Knitted Packaging Nets

The packaging nets market is segmented by packaging net type, packaging net application, material type, and region.

Packaging net types are mainly bifurcated by the technological methods used to manufacture the product, i.e. extruded nets and knitted nets. Extruded nets have a more significant share in the market in comparison to knitted nets, due to high strength and tear resistance properties of the product, making them suitable for broader applications. Knitted packaging nets are available in different designs and mesh sizes, depending upon the implementation of the product. Some of the products using knitted technology are Monofilament bags, which are woven synthetic bags or knitted bags manufactured by keeping a fine mesh size, and can carry a weight of up to 30 kg. Tubular netting is another knitted packaging net used for the automatic packaging of fruits and vegetables, and this is used to carry a weight of up to 5 kg.

Regarding the application of packaging nets, there is food products packaging and non-food products packaging. Non-food applications involve the packaging of toys, sports accessories, toiletries, loose goods, and promotional items, where different types of products are sold as a unit pack. The food packaging application segment has been reported to account for a leading market share, as in most regions they are used to transport food items, especially in hypermarkets and specialty stores, where packaging nets are used to carry fruits and vegetables by consumers.

In terms of form type, packaging nets are prepared in bag forms or roll forms. Bag form packaging net bags are used in the trading of goods and materials. The preference for packaging net forms differs widely, but roll form packaging nets have registered maximum sales as compared to bag form packaging nets, and are also considered more cost-effective with maximum utility.

China Continues to Dominate in Terms of Production

In terms of regional demand, APEJ leads in the global packaging nets market, owing to the number of active and passive players in the region. China dominates the region in terms of total demand and production. Europe is the second-largest in terms of share in the global packaging nets market, due to stringent government regulations on plastic, as well as the expanding retail sector creating high demand for packaging nets in the region. Europe is followed by North America in terms of total demand, whereas Latin America and MEA lead in terms of growth opportunity for manufacturers. The European market also leads in production, followed by APEJ, as many SMEs of packaging nets are spread across these regions. MEA shows a high demand opportunity, as the growing trade relations of the region with developing nations are creating a healthy environment for the packaging nets market.

Some of the key market participants in the global packaging nets market are NNZ Inc., Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., Packaging Center, Inc., LC Packaging International BV, and Maar d.o.o, besides others Players.

