PACKAGING GLOBAL INDUSTRY 2018 SALES, SUPPLY, SIZE, AND CONSUMPTION FORECASTS TO 2021

Packaging is closely linked to the 3PL market, as packaging is an important aspect of the logistics supply chain. Packaging is a technology that refers to the process of enclosing or wrapping of products for various purposes, such as storage, distribution, safety, and adding aesthetic value and protection from the external environment for sales.

The analysts forecast the global packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 5.76% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global packaging market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of packaging.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Packaging Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Amcor

• Ball

• Bemis Company

• Berry Global

• DS Smith

• International Paper

• Mondi

• Owens-Illinois

• Sealed Air

• Smurfit Kappa

• Sonoco

Other prominent vendors

• Allied Glass

• AptarGroup

• Ardagh Group

• Can Pack Group

• CCL

• CKS Packaging

• DuPont

• Evergreen Packaging

• Excel Packaging

• Genpak

• Gerresheimer

• Stora Enso

• Westkey Graphics

Market driver

• Growth of the global e-commerce market

Market challenge

• Volatility in raw material prices

Market trend

• Focus on sustainable packaging solutions

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2016

• Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PACKAGING TYPE

• Segmentation by packaging type

• Comparison by packaging type

• Board – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Rigid plastic – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Flexible – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Metal – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Glass – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market opportunity by material type

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

• Focus on sustainable packaging solutions

• Growing popularity of lightweight packaging

• Growing market consolidation in the packaging market

• Increased focus on smart packaging solutions

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive Scenario

• Amcor

• Ball

• Bemis Company

• Berry Global

• DS Smith

• International Paper

• Mondi

• Owens-Illinois

• Sealed Air

• Smurfit Kappa

• Sonoco

• Other prominent vendors

……..CONTINUED

