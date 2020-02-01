Packaged Currants 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.72% and Forecast to 2022

Edible currants are affiliated to the genus Ribes in the family Grossulariaceae and include blackcurrants, redcurrants, and hundreds of other species such as gooseberries.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Packaged Currants Market 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of packaged currants across the food and beverages industry.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Packaged Currants Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Kabako Gruppe

• Karelia Berries

• SPECIAL FRUIT

• Windmill Hill Fruits

• Xi’an Xiyu Minnong Natural Food

Market driver

• Increasing use of currants in cosmetics, foods, and beverages

Market challenge

• Risks associated with production of currants

Market trend

• Increasing popularity of vegan diet

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Global packaged blackcurrants market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global packaged redcurrants market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Packaged currants market in EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Packaged currants market in APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Packaged currants market in Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Packaged currants market in Russia

• Packaged currants market in Poland

• Packaged currants market in Germany

• Packaged currants market in UK

• Packaged currants market in France

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Rising trend of online retailing

• Growing population of millennials

• Increasing popularity of vegan diet

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Kabako Gruppe

• Karelia Berries

• SPECIAL FRUIT

• Windmill Hill Fruits

• Xi’an Xiyu Minnong Natural Food

Continued….

