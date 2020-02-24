PA6/PA66 2019 Global Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025

-
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “PA6/PA66 – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.
Description:
Nylon 6 processes at a lower temperature and has a lower mold shrinkage. The material itself is lightweight, has a lustrous finish, and is ideal for applications in which toughness, impact resistance. Nylon 66 has a higher melting point, making it suitable for higher temperature applications.
Nylon is a great option for metal replacement. The automotive industry relies on it, especially in under-hood components, to improve fuel efficiency, increase design freedom and reduce costs.
Global PA6/PA66 market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for PA6/PA66.
This report researches the worldwide PA6/PA66 market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global PA6/PA66 breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ PA6/PA66 capacity, production, value, price and market share of PA6/PA66 in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
BASF
Dupont
Solvay Rhodia
Ascend
Clariant
DSM
Hyosung
Toyobo
Toray
Kolon
Safety Components
HMT
Takata
Porcher
UTT
Milliken
Pentagon Plastics
Bada Hispanaplast
PA6/PA66 Breakdown Data by Type
Standard PA6/PA66
Reinforced PA6/PA66
PA6/PA66 Breakdown Data by Application
Automotive Industry
Electronics & Electrical
Packaging Industry
Others
PA6/PA66 Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
PA6/PA66 Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Content:
Global PA6/PA66 Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 PA6/PA66 Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global PA6/PA66 Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Standard PA6/PA66
1.4.3 Reinforced PA6/PA66
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global PA6/PA66 Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Automotive Industry
1.5.3 Electronics & Electrical
1.5.4 Packaging Industry
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……..
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 BASF
8.1.1 BASF Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PA6/PA66
8.1.4 PA6/PA66 Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Dupont
8.2.1 Dupont Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PA6/PA66
8.2.4 PA6/PA66 Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Solvay Rhodia
8.3.1 Solvay Rhodia Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PA6/PA66
8.3.4 PA6/PA66 Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Ascend
8.4.1 Ascend Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PA6/PA66
8.4.4 PA6/PA66 Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Clariant
8.5.1 Clariant Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PA6/PA66
8.5.4 PA6/PA66 Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 DSM
8.6.1 DSM Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PA6/PA66
8.6.4 PA6/PA66 Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Hyosung
8.7.1 Hyosung Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PA6/PA66
8.7.4 PA6/PA66 Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Toyobo
8.8.1 Toyobo Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PA6/PA66
8.8.4 PA6/PA66 Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9 Toray
8.9.1 Toray Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PA6/PA66
8.9.4 PA6/PA66 Product Description
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis
8.10 Kolon
8.10.1 Kolon Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description
8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PA6/PA66
8.10.4 PA6/PA66 Product Description
8.10.5 SWOT Analysis
8.11 Safety Components
8.12 HMT
8.13 Takata
8.14 Porcher
8.15 UTT
8.16 Milliken
8.17 Pentagon Plastics
8.18 Bada Hispanaplast
Continued…..
