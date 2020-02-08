P2P Fundraising Tool Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – Aplos, DonorPerfect Fundraising Software, Salsa CRM, NeonCRM Kindful, Charityproud, EveryAction – Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Global P2P Fundraising Tool Market
Peer-to-peer fundraising is a method of fundraising that leverages your supporters to fundraise on your behalf. It’s also known as social fundraising, personal and/or team fundraising, or p2p fundraising. Peer-to-peer fundraising is a great way to get new donors and reach new networks of people.
In 2017, the global P2P Fundraising Tool market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global P2P Fundraising Tool status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the P2P Fundraising Tool development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Aplos
DonorPerfect Fundraising Software
Salsa CRM
NeonCRM
Kindful
Charityproud
EveryAction
MemberClicks
Qgiv
ETapestry
Classy
DonorStudio
CrowdRise
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global P2P Fundraising Tool Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud Based
1.4.3 On-Premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global P2P Fundraising Tool Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 SMEs
1.5.3 Large Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Aplos
12.1.1 Aplos Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 P2P Fundraising Tool Introduction
12.1.4 Aplos Revenue in P2P Fundraising Tool Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Aplos Recent Development
12.2 DonorPerfect Fundraising Software
12.2.1 DonorPerfect Fundraising Software Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 P2P Fundraising Tool Introduction
12.2.4 DonorPerfect Fundraising Software Revenue in P2P Fundraising Tool Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 DonorPerfect Fundraising Software Recent Development
12.3 Salsa CRM
12.3.1 Salsa CRM Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 P2P Fundraising Tool Introduction
12.3.4 Salsa CRM Revenue in P2P Fundraising Tool Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Salsa CRM Recent Development
12.4 NeonCRM
12.4.1 NeonCRM Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 P2P Fundraising Tool Introduction
12.4.4 NeonCRM Revenue in P2P Fundraising Tool Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 NeonCRM Recent Development
12.5 Kindful
12.5.1 Kindful Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 P2P Fundraising Tool Introduction
12.5.4 Kindful Revenue in P2P Fundraising Tool Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Kindful Recent Development
12.6 Charityproud
12.6.1 Charityproud Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 P2P Fundraising Tool Introduction
12.6.4 Charityproud Revenue in P2P Fundraising Tool Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Charityproud Recent Development
12.7 EveryAction
12.7.1 EveryAction Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 P2P Fundraising Tool Introduction
12.7.4 EveryAction Revenue in P2P Fundraising Tool Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 EveryAction Recent Development
12.8 MemberClicks
12.8.1 MemberClicks Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 P2P Fundraising Tool Introduction
12.8.4 MemberClicks Revenue in P2P Fundraising Tool Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 MemberClicks Recent Development
..……..CONTINUED
