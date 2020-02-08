P2P Fundraising Tool Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – Aplos, DonorPerfect Fundraising Software, Salsa CRM, NeonCRM Kindful, Charityproud, EveryAction – Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Global P2P Fundraising Tool Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global P2P Fundraising Tool Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025” Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 95 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Peer-to-peer fundraising is a method of fundraising that leverages your supporters to fundraise on your behalf. It’s also known as social fundraising, personal and/or team fundraising, or p2p fundraising. Peer-to-peer fundraising is a great way to get new donors and reach new networks of people.

In 2017, the global P2P Fundraising Tool market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global P2P Fundraising Tool status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the P2P Fundraising Tool development in United States, Europe and China.

Get sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3518182-global-p2p-…

The key players covered in this study

Aplos

DonorPerfect Fundraising Software

Salsa CRM

NeonCRM

Kindful

Charityproud

EveryAction

MemberClicks

Qgiv

ETapestry

Classy

DonorStudio

CrowdRise

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Complete Report Details @ www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3518182-global-p2p-fundrai…

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global P2P Fundraising Tool Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud Based

1.4.3 On-Premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global P2P Fundraising Tool Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 SMEs

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

…………. https://www.openpr.com/news/1588425/P2P-Fundraising-Tool-Global-Market-2019-Top-Key-Players-Aplos-DonorPerfect-Fundraising-Software-Salsa-CRM-NeonCRM-Kindful-Charityproud-EveryAction-Analysis-and-Forecast-to-2025.html

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Aplos

12.1.1 Aplos Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 P2P Fundraising Tool Introduction

12.1.4 Aplos Revenue in P2P Fundraising Tool Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Aplos Recent Development

12.2 DonorPerfect Fundraising Software

12.2.1 DonorPerfect Fundraising Software Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 P2P Fundraising Tool Introduction

12.2.4 DonorPerfect Fundraising Software Revenue in P2P Fundraising Tool Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 DonorPerfect Fundraising Software Recent Development

12.3 Salsa CRM

12.3.1 Salsa CRM Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 P2P Fundraising Tool Introduction

12.3.4 Salsa CRM Revenue in P2P Fundraising Tool Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Salsa CRM Recent Development

12.4 NeonCRM

12.4.1 NeonCRM Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 P2P Fundraising Tool Introduction

12.4.4 NeonCRM Revenue in P2P Fundraising Tool Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 NeonCRM Recent Development

12.5 Kindful

12.5.1 Kindful Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 P2P Fundraising Tool Introduction

12.5.4 Kindful Revenue in P2P Fundraising Tool Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Kindful Recent Development

12.6 Charityproud

12.6.1 Charityproud Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 P2P Fundraising Tool Introduction

12.6.4 Charityproud Revenue in P2P Fundraising Tool Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Charityproud Recent Development

12.7 EveryAction

12.7.1 EveryAction Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 P2P Fundraising Tool Introduction

12.7.4 EveryAction Revenue in P2P Fundraising Tool Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 EveryAction Recent Development

12.8 MemberClicks

12.8.1 MemberClicks Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 P2P Fundraising Tool Introduction

12.8.4 MemberClicks Revenue in P2P Fundraising Tool Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 MemberClicks Recent Development

..……..CONTINUED

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)