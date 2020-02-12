Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Ozone Technology Market 2025: Key Player Global Analysis of BWT Group, MKS Instruments, Xylem, ClearWater Tech, Ozomax, Ozonia, Ebara” to its huge collection of research reports.

Ozone technology, including ozone generator design and manufacturing technology, ozone application technology and academic research and other aspects.

Based on technology, the global ozone technology market is segmented into potable water, waste water, industrial water, other waters, air and gas, and medicine. While water and air or gas segments represent the major market shares, the waste water segment is expected to present promising opportunities to the ozone technology market growth.

Developed economies, such as North America and Europe have widely adopted the ozone technology for air and water purification. Regulatory bodies in these regions have been supporting advanced techniques over the years, and eventually the market. Although these regions will continue to represent the key markets globally, the ozone technology market will witness significant growth in developing markets, such as Asia Pacific. Japan and China are especially expected to witness notable growth due to scarcity of water, burgeoning need for air and water treatment, water conservation need, and favorable regulatory norms.

In 2018, the global Ozone Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Ozone Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ozone Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BWT Group

MKS Instruments

Xylem

ClearWater Tech

Ozomax

Ozonia

Ebara

Degremont

DEL Ozone

Norland International

Mitsubishi Electric

Pacific Ozone Technology

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Electrolysis Method

Nuclear Radiation Method

Ultraviolet Method

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Potable Water

Waste Water

Industrial Water

Air and Gas

Medicine

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

