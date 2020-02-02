Ozone Generators Market expected market value of over US$ 100 Mn by the end of 2025

Water treatment sector to hold high share in the growth of the ozone generators market at a global level

Ozone is one of the strongest oxidizing agent owing to which it is utilized in purification processes. Ozone is produced by two methods- UV radiation and corona discharge with electrical charge by ozone generators. These generators are capable to produce ozone in amount ranging from few milligrams to hundreds of kilograms. The type and capacity of ozone generator depends on a number of factors such as ozone concentration, running time, kind of water treated, ozone dosage etc. One of the primary applications of ozone generator is for water treatment and air purification across end use industries. Moreover, ozone generator is also used in food & beverages processing and chemical industries for purifications. In chemical industries, ozone generators reduce energy during bleaching process without using heat, by eliminating chemical use thus reducing the amount of time needed to carry out the entire process. Among various applications of ozone generators, water treatment segment leads the market with the highest expected market value of over US$ 100 Mn by the end of 2025. In addition, among the sub segments of water treatment segment, the municipal water treatment sub segment is growing at a higher CAGR thus contributing the most to the growth of parent segment.

Ozone to be used as an effective alternative for chlorine, thus pushing the use of ozone generators

Conventionally, chemical methods, such as chlorination, were majorly used for water disinfection. However, the use of such chemicals has posed a number of health and environment-related risks as these chemicals produce harmful byproducts, such as trihalomethanes, amongst others. Use of chlorine has numerous disadvantages including:

Injection level- It is hard to maintain the level of chlorine in water.

Chlorine leaves harmful byproducts and characteristic smell

Chlorine is more expensive than ozone generators

Ozone, on the other hand, can be injected in adequate amounts with proper installation. Moreover, when it comes to disinfection, ozone is considered to be 3000 times more effective than chlorine. As a result, the growth in adoption of ozone generators is expected, owing to growing awareness among people about the benefits of ozone. Also, growing regulations by environmental agencies such as EPA to monitor the maximum allowable limit for disinfection by products will in turn drive demand for ozone generators in the coming years.

Trends show the growing use of ozone generators for non-conventional applications

Earlier, the use of ozone generators was limited to water treatment and waste water treatment. However, lately, ozone generators have been widely used for non-conventional applications, for instance to improve the performance of extrusion coatings. Adding ozone to the process allows for lower extrudate temperatures thus allowing the use of lower temperature resins (EVAs). Ozone can improve various properties, such as bonding characteristics, heat sealability, color and odor, thereby adding to the product value. Moreover, ozone is also used for pulp bleaching and has replaced the conventionally used chlorine dioxide. The use of ozone has also led to a significant reduction in bleaching costs. Additionally, dissolved ozone is also used in semiconductor cleaning applications (wafer-cleaning and resist-stripping applications) and is used as an effective alternative to sulfuric acid.