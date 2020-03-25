Ozone Generators Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

Ozone Generators Industry

Description

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Ozone Generators market is accounted for $XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach $XX million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of XX% from 2016 to 2022. Some of the key drivers for ozone generators market include increasing demand from emerging economies, rising demand for air purification systems and rapid urbanization and industrialization. Furthermore, stringent government regulations, growing demand from various end use industries and emission reduction targets are the factors enhancing market growth. However, high pricing of products is hampering the ozone generators market.

Asia Pacific is expected to grasp major revenue shares in ozone generators market and is expected to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to expansion of the manufacturing and construction industries and rapid industrialisation in China and India. North America and Europe regions are two significant markets for Ozone Generators.

Some of the key players identified in the global market include

Biozone Corporation, Daikin Industries, Ltd., DEL Ozone, Electrolux, Honeywell International Inc., IN USA, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric, Oxyzone, Ozone Solutions, Ozonetech, Primozone, Sharp Corporation, Sun-Belt USA, Toshiba and Whirlpool Corporation.

Technologies Covered:

• Corona Discharge (CD) ozone generation

• Cold plasma ozone generation

Applications Covered:

• Aquaculture

• Laboratory equipment

• Medical application

• Potable water treatment

• Semiconductor

• Swimming Pool

• Waste water treatment

o Industrial wastewater treatment

o Municipal wastewater treatment

Verticals Covered:

• Automotive

• Construction

• Healthcare

• Energy & Utility

• Food & Beverage

• Manufacturing

• Other Verticals

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

