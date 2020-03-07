Oxygen Delivery Units Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2018-2028

A variety of breathing units are designed to deliver oxygen from the supply to either breathing or non-breathing patients. Breathing units are offered in open or closed circuit with continuous or on-demand flows. Oxygen delivery units are designed to break the oxygen supply during a part of a respiratory cycle. Oxygen delivery units are mostly based on the fact that the oxygen is required only during the initial phase of inspiration, allowing the interruption of oxygen delivery during the rest of the respiratory cycle. Oxygen delivery units also use a regulator to have a low flow and store oxygen during expiration that is then used as a bolus during inspiration. Another approach for controlling oxygen delivery in oxygen delivery units is the use of a transtracheal catheter.

Controlled oxygen delivery units are intended to reduce the oxygen consumption, increases the mobility of the patient because of the lower weight of the units. Oxygen delivery units primarily provide oxygen to the user and improve the patients live. Presently, there are three types of oxygen delivery units available in the market, they are oxygen condensers, oxygen tanks, and oxygen synthesizers. Oxygen Condensers are comprised of a large number of parts. The outer body of oxygen condenser is comprised of a few injection molded plastic parts that interlock to contain the internal components.

Request to Sample of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7338

Oxygen Delivery Units Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is primarily driving the growth of the global oxygen delivery units market over the forecast period. According to the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, approximately 18 million persons in the U.S. are suffering from OSA, out of which 85% remain undiagnosed and untreated in 2012. Furthermore, technological advancements worldwide is further fueling the growth of the global oxygen delivery units market. A trend of providing advanced services with a developed medical infrastructure is driving the demand for oxygen delivery units and increasing the growth of oxygen delivery units market. Mergers and collaborations among key players are also contributing to driving the growth of oxygen delivery units market over the forecast period. Whereas, stringent regulations and device cost are expected to hamper the growth of the global oxygen delivery units market. Due to the precise nature of oxygen condensers, the internal assemblies are hand/machine installed. Human workers increase the cost of the device and limit the production capacity. These factors are responsible for restraining the growth of the global oxygen delivery units market.

Oxygen Delivery Units Market: Segmentation

The global oxygen delivery units market is segmented by oxygen delivery unit type, end users and region:

Based on oxygen delivery unit type, the global oxygen delivery units market is segmented into:

Oxygen Condensers

Oxygen Tanks Liquid oxygen tanks Compressed air oxygen tanks

Oxygen Synthesizers

Based on End Users, the global oxygen delivery units market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Oxygen Delivery Units Market: Overview

It is observed that the healthcare industry is witnessing technological advancements in the medical devices. The advancements offer robust facilities and services to the patients. Oxygen delivery units market is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Based on the oxygen delivery unit type, the global oxygen delivery units market is segmented into oxygen condensers, oxygen tanks, and oxygen synthesizers. Oxygen condensers function by filtering the surrounding air and condensing it. Oxygen condensers filter the oxygen out and store it to be used later. Oxygen tanks are the most popular amongst all the types. Oxygen tanks are portable and reliable. Based on the end user, the global oxygen delivery units market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Hospitals segment is anticipated to register the highest market share during the forecast period.

Oxygen Delivery Units Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global oxygen delivery units market is segmented into eight key regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan, China, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for oxygen delivery units market due to increasing prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea. Western Europe market is expected to hold second highest market share in the global oxygen delivery units market.

The Asia Pacific oxygen delivery units market is projected to grow with the maximum CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing government initiatives, growing healthcare expenditure, and rising disposable income are few of the factors responsible for the oxygen delivery unit market growth in the Asia-Pacific region. However, the oxygen delivery units market in low middle-income regions like Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa is expected to show a sluggish growth over the forecast period.

Request Report for TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-7338

Oxygen Delivery Units Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the global oxygen delivery units market are Inogen, Besco Medical Co., LTD., Drive DeVilbiss International, Invacare Corporation and others.