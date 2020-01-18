Oxo Alcohols Market 2018 Global Share, Trends, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2026

Global Oxo Alcohols Market

Description

Oxo alcohols are alcohols that are prepared by adding carbon monoxide (CO) and hydrogen (usually combined together as synthesis gas) to an olefin to obtain an aldehyde using the hydroformylation reaction and then hydrogenating the aldehyde to obtain the alcohol.

Oxo alcohols are used as solvents and are reacted with phthalic anhydride to form phthalates, which find use in commerce as vinyl plasticizers.

Global Oxo Alcohols market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Oxo Alcohols.

This report researches the worldwide Oxo Alcohols market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Oxo Alcohols breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Oxo Alcohols capacity, production, value, price and market share of Oxo Alcohols in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

DowDupont

BASF

Exxonmobil Chemical

Eastman Chemical

Evonik Industries

Andhra Petrochemicals

Oxea

Ineos Oxide

LG Chem

BAX Chemicals

Oxo Alcohols Breakdown Data by Type

N-Butanol

2- Ethylhexanol

ISO Butanol

Oxo Alcohols Breakdown Data by Application

Acrylates

Glycol Ethers

Acetates

Lubes

Resins

Solvents

Plasticizers

Oxo Alcohols Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Oxo Alcohols Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Oxo Alcohols Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Oxo Alcohols Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Oxo Alcohols Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 N-Butanol

1.4.3 2- Ethylhexanol

1.4.4 ISO Butanol

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Oxo Alcohols Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Acrylates

1.5.3 Glycol Ethers

1.5.4 Acetates

1.5.5 Lubes

1.5.6 Resins

1.5.7 Solvents

1.5.8 Plasticizers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

………..

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 DowDupont

8.1.1 DowDupont Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oxo Alcohols

8.1.4 Oxo Alcohols Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 BASF

8.2.1 BASF Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oxo Alcohols

8.2.4 Oxo Alcohols Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Exxonmobil Chemical

8.3.1 Exxonmobil Chemical Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oxo Alcohols

8.3.4 Oxo Alcohols Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Eastman Chemical

8.4.1 Eastman Chemical Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oxo Alcohols

8.4.4 Oxo Alcohols Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Evonik Industries

8.5.1 Evonik Industries Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oxo Alcohols

8.5.4 Oxo Alcohols Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Andhra Petrochemicals

8.6.1 Andhra Petrochemicals Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oxo Alcohols

8.6.4 Oxo Alcohols Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

……..CONTINUED

