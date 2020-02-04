Oxalyl Chloride Market to be Driven by growing Demand from pharmaceutical industry

Oxalyl chloride also known as oxalyl dichloride, oxalic acid chloride or ethanedioyl dichloride is a colorless liquid. Oxalyl chloride is a dicacid chloride of oxalic acid. Oxalyl chloride is used as chemical reagent in synthesis of various chemicals. Oxalyl chloride is manufactured by treating phosphorus pentachloride with oxalic acid. Oxalyl chloride is incompatible with alcohols, bases, steels and oxidizing agents among others. Oxalyl chloride is moisture sensitive liquid. Oxalyl chloride reacts with water and releasing toxic gases. Oxalyl chloride is used in Friedel-Crafts acylation.

It is also used in the production of oxalate diesters which are used in manufacturing of glow sticks. Oxalyl chloride is used as raw material in manufacturing of anti-biotics and other pharmaceuticals. Moreover, it is also used as a stabilizer for color photographic material. Oxalyl chloride is also used in formation of monomers of thermally stable polymers. In addition, it can be also used in formation of polyamides. It is also used in the production of resins used for affinity photography. One of the niche applications of oxalyl chloride is in the formation of X-ray contrasting agents.

Oxalyl Chloride Market: Drivers

The market for oxalyl chloride was primarily driven by growing demand from pharmaceutical industry. Oxalyl chloride is used in formulation and manufacturing of various medicines and anti biotics. In crop protection chemicals, it is used in manufacturing of highly potent pesticide and herbicide. In addition, oxalyl chloride is used in manufacturing of chlorine based organic compounds. In polymer industry, it is used as polymer cross linking agent in various processes. Moreover, oxalyl chloride is also used as polymerization agent in wide range of reactions. It is also used in production of chemiluminescent formulations.

Preparation of antioxidants is also one of the major applications of oxalyl chloride. In spite of so many applications the market demand for oxalyl chloride is expected to be weak over the forecast period. Moreover, health and environmental regulations associated with oxalyl chloride is likely to hinder the growth of market in near future. Oxalyl chloride is considered among toxic and highly corrosive chemical material. It is also considered as lachrymatory agent which can cause pain, tears, vomiting and blindness.

Oxalyl Chloride Market: Regional Dynamics

In terms of demand, North America exhibited the largest demand for oxalyl chloride in 2013. The demand in this region is largely dictated by the massive demand from the pharmaceutical and agrochemical industry. There is rise in demand for herbicides in North America region driving the demand for oxalyl chloride. U.S. led the demand for oxalyl chloride in this region from past few years. North America was trailed by the Asia Pacific region.

Asia Pacific is regarded as being among the fastest growing markets for oxalyl chloride. The rapidly mounting demand from chlorinated compounds and agrochemicals is driving the demand for oxalyl chloride in this region. China, India, and Japan had the highest demand for oxalyl chloride in this region. However, countries such as Taiwan and Singapore are likely to offer huge opportunities for oxalyl chloride market in near future. Europe had the third largest demand for oxalyl chloride in 2013. Western Europe showed the greatest demand in the Europe region.

Russia, where economic growth is on track, is expected to expand its share in the oxalyl chloride market in near future. Rest of the World exhibited the lowest demand for oxalyl chloride as of 2013. Going forward, the Middle East and South America are also projected to show optimistic growth for the oxalyl chloride market in the future thanks largely to the increasing demand from agrochemical sector.

Among the topmost manufacturers in the oxalyl chloride market are TCI Chemicals, MainPlus Chemicals Ltd., Sarchem Laboratories, Inc. and Sant Cruz Biotechnology Inc. among others.