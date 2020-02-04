Overview of WATERPROOFING ROOFING MEMBRANE GLOBAL MARKET 2019-2025

Latest Update “Global Waterproofing Roofing Membrane Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

This report researches the worldwide Waterproofing Roofing Membrane market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Waterproofing Roofing Membrane breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Waterproofing Roofing Membrane market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Waterproofing Roofing Membrane.

– This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Waterproofing Roofing Membrane capacity, production, value, price and market share of Waterproofing Roofing Membrane in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Sika Sarnafil

SOPREMA

KEMPER SYSTEM

De Boer

Polyroof

Nippon

ARDEX New Zealand

Triflex

Icopal

Dulux

SkyWaterproofer

3M

EVALON

Durotech

Siplast

– Waterproofing Roofing Membrane Breakdown Data by Type



Liquid Waterproofing Membrane

Bituminous Membrane

Bituminous Coating

Polyurethane Liquid Membrane



– Waterproofing Roofing Membrane Breakdown Data by Application

Indoor Application

Decking & Roofing Application

Others

– Waterproofing Roofing Membrane Production Breakdown Data by Region



United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

– Waterproofing Roofing Membrane Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

– The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the global Waterproofing Roofing Membrane capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Waterproofing Roofing Membrane manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Waterproofing Roofing Membrane :



History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

