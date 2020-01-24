Overview of Vascular Graft Market 2019 – 2024

“Vascular Graft Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

Global Vascular Graft Market: Overview

This report on the vascular graft market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Large number of cardiovascular disease patient and diabetes sufferers is increasing the usage of vascular grafts. Compatible and high definition designed technology are the major drivers of the global vascular graft market.

The vascular graft market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on products, source, application and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. In addition, the section comprises Porters Five Forces Analysis to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global vascular graft market.

Global Vascular Graft Market: Segmentation

Based on product, the market has been segmented into endovascular stent graft, peripheral vascular graft, hemodialysis access graft, bypass graft, and others. The product market segments have been analyzed based on available approved products, cost-effectiveness, and preference for technologies by vascular surgeons and patients. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2014 to 2024, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year.

Based on End-user, the vascular graft market has been segmented into four major categories: hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, cardiac catheterization laboratories, and others. The vascular grafts are also segmented into source (synthetic, biological and biosynthetic) and application (coronary artery disease; aneurysm; vascular occlusion; renal failure, and others). The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on prevalence of the diseases, available treatment, and geographical coverage. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2014 to 2024. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year.

Global Vascular Graft Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global vascular graft market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, Russia, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2014 to 2024, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players in the global vascular graft market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., C.R. Bard, Inc., MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG (Getinge Group), Cook Medical, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic plc, LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., Vascutek Ltd. (Terumo Company), and others.

The global vascular graft market has been segmented as follows:

Global Vascular graft Market Revenue, by Product

Endovascular Stent Graft

Peripheral Vascular Graft

Hemodialysis Access Graft

Bypass Graft

Others

Global Vascular graft Market Revenue, by Application

Coronary Artery Disease

Aneurysm

Vascular Occlusion

Renal Failure

Others

Global Vascular graft Market Revenue, by Source

Synthetic

Polytetrafluethylene (PTFE)

Polyurethane (PU)

Dacron

Others

Biological

Bovine Vein

Saphenous Vein

Others

Biosynthetic

Ovine Collagen with Polyester

Others

