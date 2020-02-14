Overview of Global Metallographic Cutting Machine Market 2019-2025

Latest Update “Global Metallographic Cutting Machine projected to reach 110 Million US$ by 2025 with Major Regions Analyzed Under Current Key Player and Case study Insights and Forecast 2019 to 2025” with Edition 2019 Survey of Related Topic (Industries / Pharmaceutical / Retail / Equipments / Energy / ICT) : Global Current Growth and Future.

Metallographic Cutting Machine is used for cutting the metallographic specimens with irregular shapes such as cylinder, polygon etc., so as to observe the metallographic and lithofacies structure of the material.



Most metallographic samples need to be cut to the area of interest and for easy handling. Depending upon the material, the cutting operation can be done by abrasive cutting wheels (metals and metal matrix composites), or diamond cutting wheels (ceramics, electronics, biomaterials, minerals).

Global production of metallographic cutting machine was about 5603 units in 2015, and will reach to 5710 units in 2016. From 2011 to 2015, the annual growth rate was about 3.39%.

The major producer located in EU and US, such as Struers, LECO, Buehler, ATM, Allied, METKON, Kemet and PRESI, these companies occupied above 70% market share. And the top three players occupied above 40% market share.

Europe and North America are the largest consumption regions, occupied about 60% market share. Emerging markets are in a stage of rapid development, such as China, India etc. Metallographic cutting machine is mainly used in the laboratory and industrial field.

In the future, the growth rate will be about 3.07%, and the production will reach to 6640 units in 2021. Finally, although sales of metallographic cutting machine products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the metallographic cutting machine field hastily.

The Metallographic Cutting Machine market was valued at 100 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 110 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Metallographic Cutting Machine.

This report presents the worldwide Metallographic Cutting Machine market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

– The following manufacturers are covered in this report:



Struers

LECO

Buehler

ATM

Allied

METKON

Kemet

PRESI

TOP TECH

– Metallographic Cutting Machine Breakdown Data by Type



Semiautomatic

Automatic



– Metallographic Cutting Machine Breakdown Data by Application



Laboratory

Industry

– Metallographic Cutting Machine Production by Region



United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

– Metallographic Cutting Machine Consumption by Region



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

– The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the global Metallographic Cutting Machine status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Metallographic Cutting Machine manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Metallographic Cutting Machine :



History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Metallographic Cutting Machine market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

