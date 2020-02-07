Overview of Global Electric Tables Market 2018 – 2026 | Getinge AB, Hill-Rom Services, Inc., STERIS plc, Oakworks Medical, Biodex, STORZ MEDICAL AG

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Electric Tables Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026”. This research assessment offers a clear insight about the influential factors that are expected to transform the global market in the near future.

Electric Tables Market – Overview



The number of people affected with chronic diseases continues to increase across the globe. Cardiovascular diseases is the leading cause of deaths in the world. These chronic diseases and conditions increase the need of access to ultrasound, X-ray, magnetic resonance imaging, CT scan, and procedure chairs to perform medical procedures in emergency as well as outpatient facilities. Various examination, operating, and physical therapy electric tables are needed to perform diagnostic procedures in health care. These are required to facilitate the performance of minor non-surgical or minimally invasive procedures. The global examination, operating, and physical therapy electric tables market is expanding significantly due to increase in incidence of chronic diseases and trauma cases and rise in demand for diagnostic imaging services among the geriatric population. High investment by key players in developing countries and increase in per capita health expenditure are the other major factors driving the market.

The global examination, operating, and physical therapy electric tables market has been segmented based on product, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global market has been segmented into ultrasound tables, pain management C-arm urology tables, urology tables, lithotripsy tables, and physical therapy tables. Based on end-user, the global market has been divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. The hospitals segment has been categorized into private and public. Each of the segments has been analyzed in detail for market trends, recent trends and developments, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and useful insights. The report provides current and future market size for each segment and sub-segment for the period from 2018 to 2026 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn), considering 2016 and 2017 as the base years. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) has been provided for each segment and market for the period of 2018 to 2026 along with market size estimations.

In terms of region, the global examination, operating, and physical therapy electric tables market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been divided into major countries and sub-regions. The current and future market sizes in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) of these regional markets and their major countries have been provided in the report for the period from 2016 to 2026 along with their growth rates (%) for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study also offers a list of recommendations, highlights, and some useful insights of the market which will help new companies planning to enter the market and for existing companies to increase market shares, which is likely to help in the decision-making process.

The overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and trends such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key trends that influence the current and future status of the global examination, operating, and physical therapy electric tables market. The report also covers revenue projections, value projections, market attractiveness analysis, and key market share analysis in the overview section in order to provide a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global market. It also covers key potential customers and distributors in the U.S. and Rest of the World.

The report concludes with the company profiles section that includes key information about the major players in the market. Key players profiled in this report are Getinge AB, Hill-Rom Services, Inc., STERIS plc, Oakworks Medical, Biodex, STORZ MEDICAL AG, Dornier MedTech GmbH, Merivaara Corp., Malvestio Spa, and Medisa. Each of these players has been profiled in the report based on parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, business segments, and recent developments.

The global examination, operating, and physical therapy electric tables market has been segmented as follows:

Global Examination, Operating, and Physical Therapy Electric Tables Market, by Product

– Ultrasound Tables

– Pain Management C-arm Urology Tables

– Urology Tables

– Lithotripsy Tables

– Physical Therapy Tables

Global Examination, Operating, and Physical Therapy Electric Tables Market, by End-user

– Hospitals

– Public

– Private

– Ambulatory Surgery Centers

– Others

Global Examination, Operating, and Physical Therapy Electric Tables Market, by Region

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– Australia

– India

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Middle East & Africa

– GCC Countries

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

