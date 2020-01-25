Overview of Global e-Polylysine Market 2019-2024

“Global e-Polylysine Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

e-Polylysine is a naturally occurring Homo-polymer of L-lysine with a degree of polymerization of 25 to 35 and Mol. weight of approximately 5000. It is produced by bacterial fermentation and it has an antimicrobial effect against yeast, fungi and gram-positive and negative bacteria, making it suitable for versatile applications in the food, feed, nutraceutical and cosmetic industry.

– Scope of the Report:

Globally, Japan, which is the largest consumption region, consumed 820.9 MT e-Polylysine in 2017. South Korea is the second largest consumption region with consumption share of 21.89%. Followed by China and Europe, they separately consumed 297.3 MT and 201.3 MT in 2017.

The worldwide market for e-Polylysine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.3% over the next five years, will reach 630 million US$ in 2024, from 420 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the e-Polylysine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

– Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Jnc-Corp

Siveele

Handary

Zhejiang Silver Elephant Bioengineering

Yiming Biological

Zhengzhou Bainafo Bioengineering

Lion King Biotechnology

Chengdu Jinkai Biology

Nanjing Shineking Biotech

– Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

– Market Segment by Type, covers

Content (95%)

– Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Rice

Beverage

Meat

Prepared Foods

Seafood

– The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe e-Polylysine product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of e-Polylysine, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of e-Polylysine in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the e-Polylysine competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the e-Polylysine breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, e-Polylysine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe e-Polylysine sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

