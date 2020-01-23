Overview of Drugs for Infertility Industry : Global Market Size, Share, Trends and Analysis 2019-2022

The global drugs for infertility market is registering growth due to growing infertile population and rising awareness about infertility treatments in both developed and developing countries. At the same time, economic growth in emerging countries, increasing prevalence of obesity and new methods of drug development are also driving the drugs for infertility market.
The market for drugs for infertility reached a value of nearly REDACTED in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to nearly REDACTED by 2022.
The market for drugs for infertility is concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market are Bayer, Merck, Sanofi, Ferring Holding, Abbott Laboratories and others. Gonadotropins accounted for the largest share of the market for drugs for infertility in 2017 at REDACTED. The highest growth is projected to come from Gonadotropins, which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED. Major factors included increasing demand for fertility treatments, especially in Asia-Pacific andSouth America, changing government regulations related to operation of chorionic gonadotropin and increasing investments on product differentiations.
North America is the largest market for drugs for infertility, accounting for REDACTED of the global market. It was followed by Asia-Pacific and Africa. Going forward, Eastern Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth in the drugs for infertility market, estimated at grow at a CAGR of REDACTED, followed by South America, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED.
The USA is the largest market in terms of value in the drugs for infertility market. Brazil and China are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED and REDACTED, respectively.
The market is challenged by restraints such as patent expiry of fertility drugs, high costs of fertility treatments and pricing pressures from regulators.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Drugs for Infertility Market Characteristics
Chapter 4 Drugs for Infertility Market Size and Growth
Historic Market Growth
Drivers of the Market
Restraints on the Market
Forecast Market Growth
Drivers of the Market
Restraints on the Market
Chapter 5 Drugs for Infertility Market Trends and Strategies
Turning Away from Animal Testing
Recombinant Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH) To Treat Female Infertility
New Drugs to Treat Male Infertility
Chapter 6 PESTLE Analysis
Political
Economic
