Overview of Continuous Manufacturing Market: Size, Trends, Share and Growth Forecast till 2025

The Continuous Manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and geography. The product segment includes integrated systems, semi-continuous systems, and controls. The integrated systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Continuous Manufacturing market in 2017. The integrated systems enable end-to-end manufacturing to convert raw materials into final products. In addition, these systems save substantial cost and time by integrating various pharmaceutical processes in a single system.

This report focuses on Continuous Manufacturing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Continuous Manufacturing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

GEA Group AG

Hosokawa Micron Corporation

Coperion GmbH

Glatt GmbH

Korsch AG

Munson Machinery Company, Inc.

B. Bohle Maschinen + Verfahren GmbH

Bosch Packaging Technology

GebrÃ¼der LÃ¶dige Maschinenbau GmbH

Baker Perkins Ltd.

Scott Equipment Company

Sturtevant, Inc

Integrated Systems

Semi-continuous Systems

Continuous Granulators

Continuous Coaters

Continuous Blenders

Continuous Dryers

Continuous Compressors

Other Semi-continuous Systems (Milling Equipment and Weighing/Measurement Equipment)

Controls/Software

The worldwide market for Continuous Manufacturing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Continuous Manufacturing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

End Product Manufacturing

Solid Dosage

Liquid Dosage

API Manufacturing

North America

Europe

China

Japan

