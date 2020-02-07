OVERSIZED CARGO TRANSPORTATION MARKET 2017 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2021

Oversized Cargo Transportation Market 2017
An oversized cargo is a load that exceeds the dimensions and weight limits of a normal transport. It requires extensive expertise and handling. There are certain factors that are considered as the determinants for an oversized cargo such as cargo dimensions, cargo weight, available cargo space, and acceptable pressure and stress on the loading surface. The market is segmented based on transportation type (road, rail, sea, and air) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). The definition of an oversized cargo varies for every mode of transportation based on the dimensions and weights allowed for its transport.
The analysts forecast the global Oversized Cargo Transportation market to grow at a CAGR of 4.41% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global oversized cargo transportation market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by different vendors through the sales of oversized cargo transportation services through various modes, which includes road, rail, sea, and air. The sea market includes inland waterways and maritime shipping.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1339059-global-oversized-cargo-transportation-market-2017-2021
The report, Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• DSV
• Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL)
• Bohnet GmbH
• STA Logistic
• DB Schenker
Other prominent vendors
• Amerijet
• APL
• Dextra Industry & Transport
• Global Shipping Services
• IB Cargo
• ISDB Logistik
• Lynden
• Panalpina
• SNcargo
• TAD Logistics
• UAB Eivora
• Zoey Logistics
Market driver
• Increasing investments in oversized cargo industry
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Loss of containers during sea transportation
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Growing developments in construction equipment industry
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1339059-global-oversized-cargo-transportation-market-2017-2021
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by transportation type
• Global oversized cargo transportation market by transportation type
• Global oversized cargo transportation market segmentation by road
• Global oversized cargo transportation market by rail
• Global oversized cargo transportation market segmentation by sea
• Global oversized cargo transportation market by air
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Global oversized cargo transportation market by geography
• Oversized cargo transportation market in Americas
• Oversized cargo transportation market in EMEA
• Oversized cargo transportation market in APAC
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
PART 11: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• DSV
• Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL)
• Bohnet GmbH
• STA Logistic
• DB Schenker
• Other prominent vendors
..…..Continued
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com