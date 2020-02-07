OVERSIZED CARGO TRANSPORTATION MARKET 2017 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2021

Oversized Cargo Transportation Market 2017

An oversized cargo is a load that exceeds the dimensions and weight limits of a normal transport. It requires extensive expertise and handling. There are certain factors that are considered as the determinants for an oversized cargo such as cargo dimensions, cargo weight, available cargo space, and acceptable pressure and stress on the loading surface. The market is segmented based on transportation type (road, rail, sea, and air) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). The definition of an oversized cargo varies for every mode of transportation based on the dimensions and weights allowed for its transport.

The analysts forecast the global Oversized Cargo Transportation market to grow at a CAGR of 4.41% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global oversized cargo transportation market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by different vendors through the sales of oversized cargo transportation services through various modes, which includes road, rail, sea, and air. The sea market includes inland waterways and maritime shipping.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1339059-global-oversized-cargo-transportation-market-2017-2021

The report, Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• DSV

• Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL)

• Bohnet GmbH

• STA Logistic

• DB Schenker

Other prominent vendors

• Amerijet

• APL

• Dextra Industry & Transport

• Global Shipping Services

• IB Cargo

• ISDB Logistik

• Lynden

• Panalpina

• SNcargo

• TAD Logistics

• UAB Eivora

• Zoey Logistics

Market driver

• Increasing investments in oversized cargo industry

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Loss of containers during sea transportation

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Growing developments in construction equipment industry

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1339059-global-oversized-cargo-transportation-market-2017-2021

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by transportation type

• Global oversized cargo transportation market by transportation type

• Global oversized cargo transportation market segmentation by road

• Global oversized cargo transportation market by rail

• Global oversized cargo transportation market segmentation by sea

• Global oversized cargo transportation market by air

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global oversized cargo transportation market by geography

• Oversized cargo transportation market in Americas

• Oversized cargo transportation market in EMEA

• Oversized cargo transportation market in APAC

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• DSV

• Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL)

• Bohnet GmbH

• STA Logistic

• DB Schenker

• Other prominent vendors

..…..Continued

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com