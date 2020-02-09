Overhead Catenary System Market- The Rapidly Expanding Rate Of High-Speed Rail Network Services

Overhead catenary system market: Overview

The global market for overhead catenary is anticipated to expand at astonishing rates owing to the quick expansion of rail network all around the world that demands the need for overhead lines. Overhead lines or overhead wires are used for transmitting electrical energy to the vehicles running on roads such as trams, trains or trolleybuses. The feeder stations of these catenary systems take electricity from nearest high voltage grid of electricity. Electric trains use devices like trolley pole, bow collector, or pantograph in order to collect current from overhead lines. These current collecting devices are conductive electrically and allows the passing through of current through tram or train and then back again through the steel wheels to the feeder station.

There are different variations to the global overhead catenary system market based on voltage, train type, catenary type, component, and material. On the basis of voltage, the market is segmented into medium, high, and low voltages. With respect to train type, the market is classified into high-speed rail, light rail, and metro. With regard to segmentation by catenary type, the global market is categorized into compound catenary, stitched catenary, and simple catenary. With respect to classification by component, the global market for overhead catenary systems is divided into steady arm, clamps, connectors, cantilevers, insulators, droppers, and contact wire. Based on categorization by material, the market is grouped into Cu-Sn, Cu-Mg, Cu-Ag, and Cu-Cd.

The report presented above is a complete evaluation of the global overhead catenary system market with major focus on market dynamics. It also includes the market drivers, restraints, and trends and opportunities. The above presented report also offers geographical and other segmentation of the market.

Overhead catenary system market: Trends and Opportunities

The market for overhead catenary systems is seen to be accelerated by a couple of factors. One of the main factors to boost the growth of the market is the rapidly expanding rate of high-speed rail network services. This is taking place in most of the regions so as to achieve faster means of transport. Apart from that the growing need for rail transport facilities that are both technologically advanced and energy efficient is also boosting the growth of the overhead catenary system market in the future years.

However, factors like the high investment of capital and their high maintenance costs of the overhead catenary systems may pose a threat to the overall growth of the market in the years to come. Adding to that is the growth of the third rail system happening in urban rail transits which is also another cause of concerns for players on this market.

Nevertheless, the faster expansion of rail network transport systems all around the world is expected to accelerate the market during the forecast period.

