Over-the-Top Services Global Market Analysis, Industry Size, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

Over-the-top services or OTT is an entertainment term used for the online delivery of TV or film without subscribing to any cable connection.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon Inc.

Twitter Inc.

Netflix, Inc.

Facebook, Inc.

Dropbox, Inc.

Google, Inc.

LinkedIn Corporation

Skype (Microsoft Corporation)

Apple, Inc.

Evernote Corporation

Hulu, LLC.

Rakuten, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Premium and Subscriptions

Adware

E-commerce

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

IT

E-commerce

Education

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Over-the-Top Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Premium and Subscriptions

1.4.3 Adware

1.4.4 E-commerce

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Over-the-Top Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Healthcare

1.5.3 Media and Entertainment

1.5.4 IT

1.5.5 E-commerce

1.5.6 Education

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Over-the-Top Services Market Size

2.2 Over-the-Top Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Over-the-Top Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Over-the-Top Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Amazon Inc.

12.1.1 Amazon Inc. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Over-the-Top Services Introduction

12.1.4 Amazon Inc. Revenue in Over-the-Top Services Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Amazon Inc. Recent Development

12.2 Twitter Inc.

12.2.1 Twitter Inc. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Over-the-Top Services Introduction

12.2.4 Twitter Inc. Revenue in Over-the-Top Services Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Twitter Inc. Recent Development

12.3 Netflix, Inc.

12.3.1 Netflix, Inc. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Over-the-Top Services Introduction

12.3.4 Netflix, Inc. Revenue in Over-the-Top Services Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Netflix, Inc. Recent Development

12.4 Facebook, Inc.

12.4.1 Facebook, Inc. Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Over-the-Top Services Introduction

12.4.4 Facebook, Inc. Revenue in Over-the-Top Services Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Facebook, Inc. Recent Development

12.5 Dropbox, Inc.

12.5.1 Dropbox, Inc. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Over-the-Top Services Introduction

12.5.4 Dropbox, Inc. Revenue in Over-the-Top Services Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Dropbox, Inc. Recent Development

12.6 Google, Inc.

12.6.1 Google, Inc. Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Over-the-Top Services Introduction

12.6.4 Google, Inc. Revenue in Over-the-Top Services Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Google, Inc. Recent Development

12.7 LinkedIn Corporation

12.7.1 LinkedIn Corporation Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Over-the-Top Services Introduction

12.7.4 LinkedIn Corporation Revenue in Over-the-Top Services Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 LinkedIn Corporation Recent Development

12.8 Skype (Microsoft Corporation)

12.8.1 Skype (Microsoft Corporation) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Over-the-Top Services Introduction

12.8.4 Skype (Microsoft Corporation) Revenue in Over-the-Top Services Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Skype (Microsoft Corporation) Recent Development

12.9 Apple, Inc.

12.9.1 Apple, Inc. Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Over-the-Top Services Introduction

12.9.4 Apple, Inc. Revenue in Over-the-Top Services Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Apple, Inc. Recent Development

12.10 Evernote Corporation

12.10.1 Evernote Corporation Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Over-the-Top Services Introduction

12.10.4 Evernote Corporation Revenue in Over-the-Top Services Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Evernote Corporation Recent Development

12.11 Hulu, LLC.

12.12 Rakuten, Inc.

