OVER THE TOP CONTENT MARKET ANALYSIS BY TECHNOLOGY, BY APPLICATION, BY END-USE, BY PRODUCT & SERVICE, AND SEGMENT FORECASTS, 2019 TO 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Over the top (OTT) is a term used to refer to content providers that distribute streaming media as a standalone product directly to consumers over the Internet, bypassing telecommunications, multichannel television, and broadcast television platforms that traditionally act as a controller or distributor of such content. Over the top services are typically accessed via websites on personal computers, as well as via apps on mobile devices (such as smartphones and tablets), digital media players (including video game consoles), or televisions with integrated smart TV platforms.

In broadcasting, over-the-top content (OTT) is the audio, video, and other media content delivered over the Internet without the involvement of a multiple-system operator (MSO) in the control or distribution of the content. The Internet provider may be aware of the contents of the Internet Protocol (IP) packets but is not responsible for, nor able to control, the viewing abilities, copyrights, and/or other redistribution of the content. This model contrasts with the purchasing or rental of video or audio content from an Internet service provider (ISP), such as pay television,[citation needed] video on demand,[citation needed] and from internet protocol television (IPTV).

In 2018, the global Over The Top Content market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Over The Top Content status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Over The Top Content development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Apple

Facebook

Google

Netflix

Nimbuzz

Tencent

Limelight Networks

Brightcove

Microsoft Corporation

Roku

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

VoIP

Text And Images

Videos

Music Streaming

Market segment by Application, split into

Gaming

Advertising

Entertaiment

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Over The Top Content status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Over The Top Content development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents – Key Points



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Over The Top Content Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 VoIP

1.4.3 Text And Images

1.4.4 Videos

1.4.5 Music Streaming

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Over The Top Content Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Gaming

1.5.3 Advertising

1.5.4 Entertaiment

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Over The Top Content Market Size

2.2 Over The Top Content Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Over The Top Content Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Over The Top Content Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Over The Top Content Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Over The Top Content Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Over The Top Content Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Over The Top Content Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Over The Top Content Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Over The Top Content Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Over The Top Content Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Apple

12.1.1 Apple Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Over The Top Content Introduction

12.1.4 Apple Revenue in Over The Top Content Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Apple Recent Development

12.2 Facebook

12.2.1 Facebook Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Over The Top Content Introduction

12.2.4 Facebook Revenue in Over The Top Content Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Facebook Recent Development

12.3 Google

12.3.1 Google Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Over The Top Content Introduction

12.3.4 Google Revenue in Over The Top Content Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Google Recent Development

12.4 Netflix

12.4.1 Netflix Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Over The Top Content Introduction

12.4.4 Netflix Revenue in Over The Top Content Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Netflix Recent Development

12.5 Nimbuzz

12.5.1 Nimbuzz Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Over The Top Content Introduction

12.5.4 Nimbuzz Revenue in Over The Top Content Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Nimbuzz Recent Development

12.6 Tencent

12.6.1 Tencent Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Over The Top Content Introduction

12.6.4 Tencent Revenue in Over The Top Content Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Tencent Recent Development

12.7 Limelight Networks

12.7.1 Limelight Networks Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Over The Top Content Introduction

12.7.4 Limelight Networks Revenue in Over The Top Content Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Limelight Networks Recent Development

12.8 Brightcove

12.8.1 Brightcove Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Over The Top Content Introduction

12.8.4 Brightcove Revenue in Over The Top Content Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Brightcove Recent Development

12.9 Microsoft Corporation

12.9.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Over The Top Content Introduction

12.9.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Over The Top Content Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

……Continued

