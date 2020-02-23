Over the Counter (OTC) & Diet Supplementary Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – Bayer AG, Merck KGaA ,Novartis, Johnson & Johnson , GlaxoSmithKline and Forecast to 2023

Over the counter (OTC) drugs are those drugs which can be picked by consumer without the prescription of doctors intended to use for diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease.Scope of the Report:This report focuses on the Over the Counter (OTC) & Diet Supplementary in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get Free sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3492339-global-over… The worldwide market for Over the Counter (OTC) & Diet Supplementary is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report coversBayer AGMerck KGaANovartisJohnson & JohnsonGlaxoSmithKlineAlkem LaboratoriesTeva Pharmaceutical IndustriesPfizerSun PharmaAllerganMarket Segment by Regions, regional analysis coversNorth America (United States, Canada and Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)Market Segment by Type, coversAnalgesic & pain relieversDermatological productsCough, cold, and flu productsVitamin supplementsMineral SupplementsOphthalmic ProductsMarket Segment by Applications, can be divided intoHospitalClinic 