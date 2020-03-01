Ovarian Cysts Market Size, Share, Growth and Regional Analysis with Forecast 2019 to 2023

Globally the oOarian Cysts Market is expected to grow at the rate of about 8.2% from 2016 to 2023.

Ovarian cysts are closed, sac-like structures filled with a liquid or semisolid substance within the ovary. These cysts are usually reported in the ovulating females and generally do not cause any medical complication. However, menopausal development of the ovarian cysts is also possible. In such conditions, the risks of ovarian cancer increases.

Ovarian cysts is a condition with high risks for ovarian cancer. Most of these cysts are discovered during a routine pelvic exam. As per a study published by the Journal of Clinical Research in Paediatric Endocrinology in 2017, the frequency of ovarian cysts is about 1.8% in children aged between 5-9 years and 18.8% in those who aged between 10-18 years. Furthermore, it is estimated that with the onset starts from adolescence and as the age increases the frequency of ovarian cysts increases with a ranges between 3.8 %- 31.3%. Such trends in the prevalence of the ovarian cysts are one of the major factors driving the market growth. Moreover, rising healthcare expenditures and increasing awareness about woman health boost the market growth. However, lack of awareness and low per capita healthcare expenditure in the developing countries may restrain the market growth.

Key Players for Global Ovarian Cysts Market

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in Ovarian Cysts Market: There are plenty of large and small market players which operate in this market all over the globe.

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (The Middle East & Africa), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated. (U.S.), Novartis AG (Europe), General Electric Company (Europe), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), and Medtronic (U.S) and others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the global ovarian cysts market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Ovarian Cysts Industry Updates

January, 2016 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., announced the launch of a generic equivalent of Ortho Tri-Cyclen Lo tablets in the United States. This drug launch will expand Teva’s women’s health drug portfolio for U.S.

Jan, 2013 Lupin receives FDA approval to market generic Lutera Tablets to market a generic version of Watson Laboratories, Inc.’s Lutera 28 Tablets.

Regional Analysis for Global Ovarian Cysts Market

Global Ovarian cysts market, on the basis of regions is divided into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

The Americas holds the largest share of the global ovarian cysts market. Increasing prevalence of the disease, rising per capita healthcare expenditure and increasing awareness for the woman health are some of the major drivers of the market growth within the region. In 2015, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, in the U.S. the total healthcare expenditure accounted for 17.8% of the total gross domestic product (GDP), which accounted for USD 3.2 trillion. Moreover, developed healthcare sector and availability of huge funds research and development boosts the market growth. However, late diagnosis, and lack of awareness may restrain the market growth during the forecast period. North America dominates the Americas ovarian cysts market due the presence of market players such as Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Medtronic along with the developed economies like the U.S. and Canada within the region. However, South America shows the fastest growth in the market due to the presence of huge opportunities for the development of the market.

Europe is the second largest ovarian cysts market, which is followed by Asia Pacific. Availability of funds for research, huge patient population, increasing healthcare expenditures, well-developed healthcare sector and government support for research & development are projected to drive the market growth during the forecasted period. Regionally, Europe is divided into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe holds the major share of the regional market, which is majorly contributed by Germany, the U.K., and France. However, Eastern Europe is the fastest growing region due to the huge opportunities in the untapped market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global the market due to the presence of a huge patient population, continuously developing economies like India and China, and presence of huge opportunity in the market. Moreover, favorable government policies and increasing healthcare expenditures fuel the market growth within the region.

On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa holds the least share of the global ovarian cysts market due to the presence of poor economy, especially, in the African region. Majority of the market of this region is held by the Middle East due to the well-developed healthcare sector and huge healthcare expenditure by the presence of economies like Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Qatar.

