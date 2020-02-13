Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Upcoming Challenges and Future Forecast

Ovarian cancer is a term attributed to the uncommon type of cancer that arises in the ovary of a woman from different types of cells. Ovarian cancer is caused due to the mutagenic changes in DNA. Inherited mutations in genes are also responsible for ovarian cancer. The risk of developing ovarian cancer is high if a woman has inherited mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes. The most common type of ovarian cancer is epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC), which arises from the epithelium of the ovary. Ovarian cancer is regarded as one of the most common types of cancer among women. It accounts for more deaths than any other cancer of the female reproductive system, while it ranks 5th in overall women deaths due to cancer. This type of cancer is rarely diagnosed at an early stage, making treatment at an advanced stage difficult.

According to American Cancer Society estimates, risk of any woman acquiring ovarian cancer in her lifetime is 1 in 75, while her chance of death due to ovarian cancer is 1 in 100. Ovarian cancer is more prevalent among elderly women, making women over 55 a high-risk population. Women in this age group have the lowest survival rate as well. Surgical procedures are employed for the treatment of both early and advanced stages of ovarian cancer. According to American Cancer Society estimates, about 22,440 women are expected to be diagnosed with ovarian cancer in the U.S., while about 14,080 women deaths would be attributed to ovarian cancer in 2017.

Ovarian cancer and its rising incidence rate is a growing concern worldwide. Market players that are currently engaged in the development of drugs and chemotherapies for management of ovarian cancer. The global ovarian cancer drugs market is expected to be driven by large number of therapeutics in developmental stage and competition among market players in terms of efficacy and cost of therapies. The patent expiry of several leading drugs could also potentially impact this market by encouraging the entry of new players. These changing dynamics will impact the ovarian cancer market during the forecast period.

The global ovarian cancer drugs market holds immense potential and is anticipated to grow rapidly. Continuous research and development to provide efficient therapeutic intervention for a host of diseases boosts the growth of the ovarian cancer drugs market. Several ovarian cancer drugs are in clinical phase and expected to drive the market in the near future. For instance, Merck, Pfizer, and Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. have signed an exclusive agreement to study two investigational agents or drugs for treatment of ovarian cancer. This study includes the drugs Avelumab and entinostat evaluated for efficacy as combination therapy for ovarian cancer.

The global ovarian cancer drugs market can be segmented based on tumor type, drug class, distribution channel, and region. In terms of tumor type, the market can be classified into epithelial ovarian cancer, ovarian low malignant potential tumor, germ cell tumor, and sex cord-stromal tumor. Based on drug class, the global ovarian cancer drugs market can be categorized into alkylating agents, mitotic inhibitors, antirheumatics, antipsoriatics, VEGF/VEGFR inhibitors, PARP inhibitors, antineoplastics, and others. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be divided into hospital pharmacies, drug stores, online pharmacies, and others. In terms of region, the global ovarian cancer drugs market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, North America, and Latin America. Major players in the global ovarian cancer drugs market are Allergan plc, Pfizer, Inc., Merck KGaA, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Johnson & Johnson, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Clovis Oncology, and others.

