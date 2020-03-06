Outsourced Customer Care Services 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

n 2018, the global Outsourced Customer Care Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Outsourced Customer Care Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Outsourced Customer Care Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Sykes Enterprises
Synnex Corporation
TeleTech Holdings Inc.
Teleperformance
Transcom Worldwide
West Corporation
Infosys
SPi Global
StarTek Inc.
Expert Global Solutions
Accenture
Amdocs
Aegis
Alorica
Sitel Worldwide Corporation
Convergys Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
CRM Technology Hosting
Fulfillment/Logistics
Customer Interaction
Market segment by Application, split into
Pharma & Healthcare
Food & Beverages
Chemical & Material
Construction
Logistics
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Outsourced Customer Care Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Outsourced Customer Care Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Outsourced Customer Care Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 CRM Technology Hosting
1.4.3 Fulfillment/Logistics
1.4.4 Customer Interaction
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Outsourced Customer Care Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Pharma & Healthcare
1.5.3 Food & Beverages
1.5.4 Chemical & Material
1.5.5 Construction
1.5.6 Logistics
1.5.7 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Outsourced Customer Care Services Market Size
2.2 Outsourced Customer Care Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Outsourced Customer Care Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Outsourced Customer Care Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Sykes Enterprises
12.1.1 Sykes Enterprises Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Outsourced Customer Care Services Introduction
12.1.4 Sykes Enterprises Revenue in Outsourced Customer Care Services Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Sykes Enterprises Recent Development
12.2 Synnex Corporation
12.2.1 Synnex Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Outsourced Customer Care Services Introduction
12.2.4 Synnex Corporation Revenue in Outsourced Customer Care Services Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Synnex Corporation Recent Development
12.3 TeleTech Holdings Inc.
12.3.1 TeleTech Holdings Inc. Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Outsourced Customer Care Services Introduction
12.3.4 TeleTech Holdings Inc. Revenue in Outsourced Customer Care Services Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 TeleTech Holdings Inc. Recent Development
12.4 Teleperformance
12.4.1 Teleperformance Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Outsourced Customer Care Services Introduction
12.4.4 Teleperformance Revenue in Outsourced Customer Care Services Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Teleperformance Recent Development
12.5 Transcom Worldwide
12.5.1 Transcom Worldwide Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Outsourced Customer Care Services Introduction
12.5.4 Transcom Worldwide Revenue in Outsourced Customer Care Services Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Transcom Worldwide Recent Development
Continued…….
