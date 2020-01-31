Outlook of Global Food Additives Market: Research Report during 2018-2023

Food Additives Market analysis is provided for global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of Food Additives market.

Archer Daniels Midland, Associated British Foods, BASF, Cargill, Inc., CorbionPurac,DD Williamson & Co Inc., DSM, Dupont- Danisco, Firmenich, Givaudan, International Flavors and Fragrance, Kerry Group, Tate & Lyle Plc.

Food Additives Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

Market Insights

The South America food additive market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.8%, during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Market Dynamics

A rapidly rising population and greater levels of urbanization have boosted demand for processed food products in the region, thus driving the demand for food additive in South America. Food ingredient manufacturers are looking at developing markets of the region as a new market space and introducing products the consumers are not aware of. Currently, basic infrastructure facilities, such as food processing infrastructure, transportation, cold chain, and unreliable power supplies are growing, which are boosting the food processing and additives market. However, the several complexities are restricting the growth of food additives market in South America.

Market Segmentation

By type, the acidulants segment is still emerging in the region and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.9%, during the forecast period. The anti-caking agent segment was valued USD 178.7 million in 2015, and can be further segmented into calcium compounds, sodium compounds, and silicon dioxide.

In the emulsifier segment, the South American food additive market is dominated by Brazil, and Argentina while countries, like Chile, Uruguay, Peru, and Colombia lag behind in development. Brazil accounted for a share of 53% of the overall market revenues and Argentina occupied another 33%, in 2016.

By application in the preservatives segment, beverages segment led the market in the region, followed by meat, poultry & sea food products, and bakery.

Regional Analysis

Brazil and Argentina together accounted for major share in the South American food additive market, owing to improved economic stability and thus, increasing demand for processed food products. However, the other South American countries, such as Chile, Peru, Colombia, and Uruguay are also perceived to have better prospects in food additives market. The Brazil food additive market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Key Developments

â¢ February 2018 – Sensient Technologies announced its strategic acquisition of Peru based GlobeNatural Company owned natural color business. The step is perceived as an important component of âseed to shelfâ strategy in food colors.

Major Players – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND, ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS, BASF, CARGILL, INC., CORBIONPURAC,DD WILLIAMSON & CO INC., DSM, DUPONT- DANISCO, FIRMENICH, GIVAUDAN, INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS AND FRAGRANCE, KAO CORP, KERRY GROUP, NOVOZYMES, PALSGAARD, ROQUETTE, SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES, STEVIA FIRST CORPORATION, TATE & LYLE PLC., among others.

